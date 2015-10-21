Illuminating ideas for the perfect living room ambience

The living room is probably the place where you will spend most of your time when at home. The lazy days, relaxing evenings, dinner parties and kids' parties—a lot of these hours will be spent in the living room. So take your time when designing this space; it's an important one. But furnishing your perfect living room is pointless if it's hidden in darkness. Lighting is the key to illuminating your fine design.

There are so many different places to start when thinking about lighting. Sometimes a favourite way to begin is to optimise the amount of natural light allowed into the room, bringing in life and energy into the space. Obviously this is no good at all times—the sun doesn't rise and fall at the switch of a button. So focus on your indoor lighting or your design efforts will all be cast in gloomy vain.