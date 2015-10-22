Bathroom floors: a simple how to guide

So you've designed your perfect bathroom. You have that gorgeous bathtub that you just can't wait to soak in, with bubbles up to your chin and candlelight dancing across the walls. You've chosen the perfect taps, which pour water into the basin: you're pleased with every detail of the suite. Even your flooring looks simply perfect!

But did you look into all the options? From marble to mosaic, laminate to stone? There are so many materials and designs to choose from in the modern market and you should definitely spend some time shopping around before you make a commitment. Don't just opt for the classic linoleum option, think out of the box, think contemporary. Think about the best material to suit both your practical and aesthetic needs and don't limit yourself. Do some research beforehand… or let us help you with that.