Contemporary furniture designs

What do you think of when you hear the words ‘contemporary furniture' or ‘modern furniture design'? Bold, colourful chairs and tables spring to mind, as do minimalist units in various shades of white that look very much the same as one another. Yes, these designs can be found in many contemporary displays or modern homes, but they aren't the be all and end all when it comes to contemporary style furniture. Contemporary is far from boring: you can go modern without having to say goodbye to solid oak or soft tones, and just because your furniture is à la mode, doesn't mean it can't be comfy too!

If you need to see it to believe it, check out this selection of contemporary furniture chosen for it's elegance, accessibility and charm, and have a read through our suggestions on how to achieve a chic, contemporary style home.