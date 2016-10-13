We can’t all be professional interior designers. But that is certainly no excuse to be content with a messy and disastrous interior and call it “home”. Whether it’s a home improvement project gone wrong or a room that is stuffed with an overload of keepsakes, we all have at least one spot in our homes that could look a little better.
But where to start? And how do you fix it? Well, you’re on homify, so step one is completed; all that’s left to do now is scroll on and see the 10 common mistakes most of us are guilty of when decorating our homes.
See for yourself what to avoid from now on…
Seeing as the bathroom is where we dress, cleanse, do make-up, and relax (amongst others), it needs to look quite inviting and luxurious.
Therefore, splurge just a little bit more on those fittings to enjoy a lavish aesthetic.
The cluttered look is never in style, as it creates a stressful vibe and does absolutely nothing to complement your room’s look. Ensure you have decent storage facilities (drawers, closets, shelves, etc.) to help you out.
In addition to looking beautiful, your bedroom also needs to feel fantastic. And how can you expect to feel at your best if you’re tossing and turning all night on a second-rate mattress?
Invest in a decent mattress and some plush bed linen for a satisfactory look and feel.
Even if you love your bright colour schemes, rather opt for a palette that provides a serene and tranquil look and feel to ensure a good night’s sleep.
We suggest some neutral tones or an overall muted colour scheme that’s punctuated with only spots of colour for added interest.
Don’t lose sight of the main purpose of that space you're decorating, whether it’s the living room or the study. Keep the room’s main functions in mind (i.e. socialising, working, relaxing) and ensure you decorate accordingly.
Negative space is just as important as décor and furniture pieces, so never overstuff a room with too many elements. Avoid furniture that is both too big and too small, and vary the size and form of those interior elements.
What’s the use of keeping chipped, unattractive, or out-of-date crockery around? Rather donate anything that doesn’t go with your current décor/theme, and treat yourself to a new (and less damaged) set.
Even the best artificial light source doesn’t come close to a bit of sunshine streaming indoors. Whether it’s a bigger window, a skylight, or just some new window treatment, embrace natural light in all its glory to help enhance the ambience of your room(s).
Depending on a single lighting source in the kitchen can result in a space that feels (and looks) gloomy and incomplete. Rather opt for layered lighting (i.e. a ceiling light, as well as wall sconces) for a welcoming and inviting ambience.
In addition to keeping clutter at bay, we also advise you to keep all rooms clean and neat, especially the dressing room. Just because that closet/wardrobe has doors doesn’t give you the right to keep your fashions in a jumbled and messy state.
Out of sight, out of mind? Not in this case!
Be sure to see our style-approved tips: 20 real world wardrobe tips you can actually use.