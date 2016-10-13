Your browser is out-of-date.

Decorating mistakes—How to avoid them

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Авеню 77-11, ООО "Студио-ТА" ООО 'Студио-ТА' Eclectic style bedroom
We can’t all be professional interior designers. But that is certainly no excuse to be content with a messy and disastrous interior and call it “home”. Whether it’s a home improvement project gone wrong or a room that is stuffed with an overload of keepsakes, we all have at least one spot in our homes that could look a little better.

But where to start? And how do you fix it? Well, you’re on homify, so step one is completed; all that’s left to do now is scroll on and see the 10 common mistakes most of us are guilty of when decorating our homes. 

See for yourself what to avoid from now on…

1. Installing unsatisfactory bathroom fittings

ORT DER RUHE, ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH Modern bathroom
ONE!CONTACT—Planungsbüro GmbH
ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH

Seeing as the bathroom is where we dress, cleanse, do make-up, and relax (amongst others), it needs to look quite inviting and luxurious. 

Therefore, splurge just a little bit more on those fittings to enjoy a lavish aesthetic.

2. Committing to clutter

homify Modern bathroom
homify
homify

The cluttered look is never in style, as it creates a stressful vibe and does absolutely nothing to complement your room’s look. Ensure you have decent storage facilities (drawers, closets, shelves, etc.) to help you out.

3. Relying on cheap mattresses and bed linen

Haus am See, Bau-Fritz GmbH & Co. KG Bau-Fritz GmbH & Co. KG Modern style bedroom
Bau-Fritz GmbH & Co. KG
Bau-Fritz GmbH & Co. KG

In addition to looking beautiful, your bedroom also needs to feel fantastic. And how can you expect to feel at your best if you’re tossing and turning all night on a second-rate mattress? 

Invest in a decent mattress and some plush bed linen for a satisfactory look and feel.

4. Going overboard with your bedroom design

Авеню 77-11, ООО "Студио-ТА" ООО 'Студио-ТА' Eclectic style bedroom
ООО <q>Студио-ТА</q>

ООО "Студио-ТА"
ООО <q>Студио-ТА</q>
ООО "Студио-ТА"

Even if you love your bright colour schemes, rather opt for a palette that provides a serene and tranquil look and feel to ensure a good night’s sleep.

We suggest some neutral tones or an overall muted colour scheme that’s punctuated with only spots of colour for added interest.

5. Forgetting the main purpose of the room

Living Room SWM Interiors & Sourcing Ltd Modern living room Blue armchair,side table ,floor lamp,joinery
SWM Interiors & Sourcing Ltd
SWM Interiors & Sourcing Ltd

Don’t lose sight of the main purpose of that space you're decorating, whether it’s the living room or the study. Keep the room’s main functions in mind (i.e. socialising, working, relaxing) and ensure you decorate accordingly.

6. Overfilling a room with pieces

dining room INpuls interior design & architecture Modern dining room
INpuls interior design & architecture

dining room

INpuls interior design & architecture
INpuls interior design &amp; architecture
INpuls interior design & architecture

Negative space is just as important as décor and furniture pieces, so never overstuff a room with too many elements. Avoid furniture that is both too big and too small, and vary the size and form of those interior elements.

7. Clinging on to inferior crockery and tableware

Residência MV praia, Maria Christina Rinaldi Arquitetos Maria Christina Rinaldi Arquitetos Eclectic style dining room
Maria Christina Rinaldi Arquitetos
Maria Christina Rinaldi Arquitetos

What’s the use of keeping chipped, unattractive, or out-of-date crockery around? Rather donate anything that doesn’t go with your current décor/theme, and treat yourself to a new (and less damaged) set.

8. Forgetting the natural light

Well of Light, HYLA Architects HYLA Architects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
HYLA Architects
HYLA Architects

Even the best artificial light source doesn’t come close to a bit of sunshine streaming indoors. Whether it’s a bigger window, a skylight, or just some new window treatment, embrace natural light in all its glory to help enhance the ambience of your room(s).

9. Inadequate kitchen lighting

homify Scandinavian style dining room
homify
homify

Depending on a single lighting source in the kitchen can result in a space that feels (and looks) gloomy and incomplete. Rather opt for layered lighting (i.e. a ceiling light, as well as wall sconces) for a welcoming and inviting ambience.

10. Keeping a messy dressing room

Die Welt von Elfa, Elfa Deutschland GmbH Elfa Deutschland GmbH Minimalist dressing room
Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

In addition to keeping clutter at bay, we also advise you to keep all rooms clean and neat, especially the dressing room. Just because that closet/wardrobe has doors doesn’t give you the right to keep your fashions in a jumbled and messy state. 

Out of sight, out of mind? Not in this case! 

Be sure to see our style-approved tips: 20 real world wardrobe tips you can actually use.

27 Bathroom Design Suggestions From Top Interior Architects
Which of these mistakes did you find in your home?

