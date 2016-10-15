Your browser is out-of-date.

16 sizzling outdoor fireplaces (for better garden parties)

Schmelzfeuer Outdoor XL Granicium, Denk Keramische Werkstätten Denk Keramische Werkstätten GardenLighting
Is it just us or is it getting hot in here? As we wave goodbye to summer and welcome autumn with cosy jumpers and mugs of hot chocolate in hand, have you been wondering how you can continue to enjoy your garden in the cooler months? 

We have, so took a look at what landscape architects and gardeners have been installing and we think we've stumbled on our ideal solution… a fire pit! Adding warmth, character and a little romance to your garden, a fire pit is a great way to ensure that your garden has year-round outdoor living appeal and usability, but don't just take our word for it.

Come and take a look at some of our favourite installations and see if any of these would be perfect for your garden!

1. Elegant and stylish, this fire pit doubles as a handy table!

Madrid Gas Fire Table - Warrington Rivelin GardenFire pits & barbecues
Rivelin

Madrid Gas Fire Table—Warrington

Rivelin
Rivelin
Rivelin

2. Full of character, this gabion-inspired fire is ideal for a DIY enthusiast

Buitenhaarden, De Vuurtafel De Vuurtafel GardenFire pits & barbecues
De Vuurtafel

De Vuurtafel
De Vuurtafel
De Vuurtafel

3. If you like football, perhaps something themed might be a great way to go!

The Football Barbecue and Fire Pit Digby Scott Designs GardenFire pits & barbecues Iron/Steel Brown fire pit,barbecue,bbq
Digby Scott Designs

The Football Barbecue and Fire Pit

Digby Scott Designs
Digby Scott Designs
Digby Scott Designs

4. We think Game of Thrones fans everywhere would love this in their garden

Dragon Fire Ball Weaves Interiors & Outdoors GardenFire pits & barbecues Metal
Weaves Interiors &amp; Outdoors

Dragon Fire Ball

Weaves Interiors & Outdoors
Weaves Interiors &amp; Outdoors
Weaves Interiors & Outdoors

5. Small and chic, this quirky glass design is amazing

Kamine, conmoto conmoto Living roomFireplaces & accessories
conmoto

conmoto
conmoto
conmoto

6. Simple and rustic, this fire pit does everything you want it to, whilst looking great

Thorwa® Design Feuerstellen , Thorwa Metalltechnik Thorwa Metalltechnik GardenFire pits & barbecues
Thorwa Metalltechnik

Thorwa Metalltechnik
Thorwa Metalltechnik
Thorwa Metalltechnik

7. Speaking of rustic, how about this for a Mediterranean style garden?

Feuerschalen, Keramik Rolf Seebach Keramik Rolf Seebach GardenFire pits & barbecues
Keramik Rolf Seebach

Keramik Rolf Seebach
Keramik Rolf Seebach
Keramik Rolf Seebach

8. When impressing people is the name of the game, a fire pit can really help the cause. This looks like a designer woodburner, but outside

Outdoor-Feuerstelle Rüegg SURPRISE, Rüegg Cheminée Schweiz AG Rüegg Cheminée Schweiz AG Balconies, verandas & terracesFurniture Iron/Steel Black
Rüegg Cheminée Schweiz AG

Rüegg Cheminée Schweiz AG
Rüegg Cheminée Schweiz AG
Rüegg Cheminée Schweiz AG

9. For cosy chats, this small but perfectly formed fire is ideal

Gasfeuer für Garten und Terrasse, Kaminwunder - Eurolux GmbH Kaminwunder - Eurolux GmbH GardenFire pits & barbecues
Kaminwunder—Eurolux GmbH

Kaminwunder - Eurolux GmbH
Kaminwunder—Eurolux GmbH
Kaminwunder - Eurolux GmbH

10. Size isn't everything, especially want you want to have something portable. This tabletop fire is so cute!

Schmelzfeuer Outdoor XL Granicium, Denk Keramische Werkstätten Denk Keramische Werkstätten GardenLighting
Denk Keramische Werkstätten

Denk Keramische Werkstätten
Denk Keramische Werkstätten
Denk Keramische Werkstätten

11. A simple design can have a big impact, as this black metal fire pit proves

Feuerstellen , Radius Design Radius Design GardenFire pits & barbecues
Radius Design

Radius Design
Radius Design
Radius Design

12. Not as simple as it first appears, this perfectly balanced fire is so sweet. You could even have a few of these dotted around

Square Octagonal Barbecue and Fire Pit Digby Scott Designs GardenFire pits & barbecues Iron/Steel Brown fire pit,barbecue,bbq
Digby Scott Designs

Square Octagonal Barbecue and Fire Pit

Digby Scott Designs
Digby Scott Designs
Digby Scott Designs

13. Don't forget that if you love cooking outdoors, you could try to combine a fire with a functional aspect. Imagine the pizzas you could make here!

Utilisation of the Braai as a fire pit The Braai Man GardenFire pits & barbecues
The Braai Man

Utilisation of the Braai as a fire pit

The Braai Man
The Braai Man
The Braai Man

14. Chimineas are a classic for a reason. They look great, are easily moved and give off immense heat

Barbecue brasero mexicain, amadera amadera GardenFire pits & barbecues
amadera

amadera
amadera
amadera

15. The simplicity of this design is what makes it so special. The tray all but disappears

Feuerstellen , Radius Design Radius Design GardenFire pits & barbecues
Radius Design

Radius Design
Radius Design
Radius Design

16. When the night draws in, a tabletop fire is perfect for keeping the dinner party going. This lovely bowl pit is just super!

Ecochimeneas, MUMARQ ARQUITECTURA E INTERIORISMO MUMARQ ARQUITECTURA E INTERIORISMO
MUMARQ ARQUITECTURA E INTERIORISMO

MUMARQ ARQUITECTURA E INTERIORISMO
MUMARQ ARQUITECTURA E INTERIORISMO
MUMARQ ARQUITECTURA E INTERIORISMO

Fore more fabulous garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Brilliant Barbecues To Boost Your Back Garden.

Did we manage to stoke your garden fire?

