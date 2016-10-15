16 sizzling outdoor fireplaces (for better garden parties)

Is it just us or is it getting hot in here? As we wave goodbye to summer and welcome autumn with cosy jumpers and mugs of hot chocolate in hand, have you been wondering how you can continue to enjoy your garden in the cooler months?

We have, so took a look at what landscape architects and gardeners have been installing and we think we've stumbled on our ideal solution… a fire pit! Adding warmth, character and a little romance to your garden, a fire pit is a great way to ensure that your garden has year-round outdoor living appeal and usability, but don't just take our word for it.

Come and take a look at some of our favourite installations and see if any of these would be perfect for your garden!