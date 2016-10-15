Your browser is out-of-date.

20 façades in 3D to inspire designing your dream home

Casa Camacho, AParquitectos AParquitectos Modern houses Wood Wood effect
Ever thought about designing your own home but then backed out because you wouldn't know where to start? Well, today we're here to flood your mind with inspiration that will see you calling your architect to have a go! 

Seriously, the renderings we're about to show you will have your mind dreaming up a fantastical home and even a rudimentary sketch will be enough for a talented architect to work from. 

Once you've seen a 3D image of your potential dream home there will be no stopping you so, what are you waiting for? 

Let's get creative!

1. Neutral and angular

homify Minimalist houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

The tones, integrated garage and low profile of this home are all amazing.

2. Pulling no punches

homify Modern houses White
homify

homify
homify
homify

This is a dream home rendering! The wood and glass detailing is stunning.

3. Double trouble

CASA CELAYA, Tectónico Tectónico Modern houses
Tectónico

Tectónico
Tectónico
Tectónico

Though this is one house, the separate guest block is such a great touch.

4. Connected to nature

Casa Paraiso, RIMA Arquitectura RIMA Arquitectura Modern houses
RIMA Arquitectura

RIMA Arquitectura
RIMA Arquitectura
RIMA Arquitectura

We adore how the street-facing side of this house is super private, whilst the garden side is open and inviting.

5. Stack 'em high

CASA BALCONES, Tectónico Tectónico Modern houses
Tectónico

Tectónico
Tectónico
Tectónico

Modular homes don't get much more exciting or dramatic than this incredible 3-storey version.

6. Flat-out fabulousness

Casa Camacho, AParquitectos AParquitectos Modern houses Concrete Multicolored
AParquitectos

AParquitectos
AParquitectos
AParquitectos

With focus on extra terrace spaces here, imagine a roof garden in place as well.

7. Lavish lair

Casa Camacho, AParquitectos AParquitectos Modern houses Wood Wood effect
AParquitectos

AParquitectos
AParquitectos
AParquitectos

We've always liked the idea of an underground floor and this subtle space captures the secluded vibe we love.

8. Eclectically finished

Casa R08, Rotoarquitectura Rotoarquitectura Modern houses
Rotoarquitectura

Rotoarquitectura
Rotoarquitectura
Rotoarquitectura

What fun to see how a house would look at night. Funky outdoor lighting is something to consider!

9. Brilliant and boxy

CaSA LINDA VISTA Design Process, CoRREA Arquitectos CoRREA Arquitectos Modern houses
CoRREA Arquitectos

CoRREA Arquitectos
CoRREA Arquitectos
CoRREA Arquitectos

A more modest home rendering, we like how this style could be adapted to suit anyone.

10. Mix and match

Privada Residencial, Estudio 289 Estudio 289 Minimalist houses
Estudio 289

Estudio 289
Estudio 289
Estudio 289

Homes that look like they've been designed to encapsulate multiple tastes are fascinating. Look at the mix of materials here.

11. Deep spaces

Casa Meseta , Grow Arquitectos Grow Arquitectos Modern houses
Grow Arquitectos

Grow Arquitectos
Grow Arquitectos
Grow Arquitectos

The depth of this home is amazing, negating the need to build up too high.

12. Grand entrance

Casa 0316., Lozano Arquitectos Lozano Arquitectos Modern houses Concrete
Lozano Arquitectos

Lozano Arquitectos
Lozano Arquitectos
Lozano Arquitectos

A gated entrance that leads to a perfectly harmonious home.

13. Geometric heaven

Casa de Campo MM, Modulor Arquitectura Modulor Arquitectura Modern houses Concrete Grey
Modulor Arquitectura

Modulor Arquitectura
Modulor Arquitectura
Modulor Arquitectura

The shapes created by the medley of materials here is mesmerising!

14. Totally tropical

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

The beach styling of this home is perfectly complemented by the landscaping proposal.

15. Harmonious colours

Fachada MG-Ceibas-87, Modulor Arquitectura Modulor Arquitectura Modern houses Slate Beige
Modulor Arquitectura

Modulor Arquitectura
Modulor Arquitectura
Modulor Arquitectura

A perfectly balanced palette of brown tones highlights the individual modules.

16. Urban eye-catcher

Remodelación Casa BR, Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Modern houses
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto

Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto

Frosted glass and long, lean proportions make this flat-roofed home something to remember.

17. Artistic integrity

CASA-ME, CARCO Arquitectura y Construccion CARCO Arquitectura y Construccion Modern houses Concrete White
CARCO Arquitectura y Construccion

CARCO Arquitectura y Construccion
CARCO Arquitectura y Construccion
CARCO Arquitectura y Construccion

We did say this was your time to design a dream home so if you're arty, let that show. Look at this contemporary masterpiece!

18. Outrageous luxury

Casa Mr, 21arquitectos 21arquitectos Minimalist houses
21arquitectos

21arquitectos
21arquitectos
21arquitectos

We can't think of anything to say about this design other than and we want it.

19. Perfect proportions

Casa Manzano, Milla Arquitectos S.A. de C.V. Milla Arquitectos S.A. de C.V. Minimalist houses White
Milla Arquitectos S.A. de C.V.

Milla Arquitectos S.A. de C.V.
Milla Arquitectos S.A. de C.V.
Milla Arquitectos S.A. de C.V.

Fitting the plot wonderfully, this breathtaking modular home makes great use of height.

20. Open space

Casa en Sierra Andina, Milla Arquitectos S.A. de C.V. Milla Arquitectos S.A. de C.V. Minimalist houses White
Milla Arquitectos S.A. de C.V.

Milla Arquitectos S.A. de C.V.
Milla Arquitectos S.A. de C.V.
Milla Arquitectos S.A. de C.V.

The contrast of open and private glazing here is amazing. And just look at that extra top module… what could that be for?

Have these renderings gotten your creative juices flowing? If so, take a look at this Ideabook: The Home with Design Turned Up to 11.

Have you ever considered designing your own home?

