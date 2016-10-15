20 façades in 3D to inspire designing your dream home

Ever thought about designing your own home but then backed out because you wouldn't know where to start? Well, today we're here to flood your mind with inspiration that will see you calling your architect to have a go!
Seriously, the renderings we're about to show you will have your mind dreaming up a fantastical home and even a rudimentary sketch will be enough for a talented architect to work from.
Once you've seen a 3D image of your potential dream home there will be no stopping you so, what are you waiting for?
Let's get creative!
The tones, integrated garage and low profile of this home are all amazing.
This is a dream home rendering! The wood and glass detailing is stunning.
Though this is one house, the separate guest block is such a great touch.
We adore how the street-facing side of this house is super private, whilst the garden side is open and inviting.
Modular homes don't get much more exciting or dramatic than this incredible 3-storey version.
With focus on extra terrace spaces here, imagine a roof garden in place as well.
We've always liked the idea of an underground floor and this subtle space captures the secluded vibe we love.
What fun to see how a house would look at night. Funky outdoor lighting is something to consider!
A more modest home rendering, we like how this style could be adapted to suit anyone.
Homes that look like they've been designed to encapsulate multiple tastes are fascinating. Look at the mix of materials here.
The depth of this home is amazing, negating the need to build up too high.
A gated entrance that leads to a perfectly harmonious home.
The shapes created by the medley of materials here is mesmerising!
The beach styling of this home is perfectly complemented by the landscaping proposal.
A perfectly balanced palette of brown tones highlights the individual modules.
Frosted glass and long, lean proportions make this flat-roofed home something to remember.
We did say this was your time to design a dream home so if you're arty, let that show. Look at this contemporary masterpiece!
We can't think of anything to say about this design other than and
we want it.
Fitting the plot wonderfully, this breathtaking modular home makes great use of height.
The contrast of open and private glazing here is amazing. And just look at that extra top module… what could that be for?
