Your own home in the blink of an eye! Ace little prefabs

Prefabricated homes get a bit of a rough time, with people thinking they're outdated or perhaps not as flashy as their bricks and mortar counterparts. The homes we're about to show you will change all of that!
The benefits of prefab homes are numerous, with fast assembly times and reasonable costs being just two, but when you see the styles architects are creating nowadays you'll be blown away.
The ideal blend of value for money, aesthetically gorgeous and easy to build, prefab homes are here to stay, so take a look at these and prepare to fall in love…
On the face of it, this lovely but tiny home could look like many others.
However, when you know it's a prefab, went up in days rather than months and needs little to no ongoing external care, you have to admit you're tempted to learn more about it!
What a fantastic way to get on the housing ladder, if you can acquire a plot of land for a reasonable price.
Far from looking like a mobile home, this amazing wooden box prefab home is striking, practical and perfectly positioned.
Completed in just a few short weeks, this home benefits from a multi-tonal façade that lifts the design and makes us want to live here!
We know that all things Scandinavian are still trendy right now and this lovely one-bedroom prefab home is a great example of why.
Proving that simple can be breathtakingly beautiful too, with the foundation pad laid, this home will have gone up in mere days and been instantly welcoming and cosy.
You might not believe that this gorgeous home is a prefab but it really is!
Designed to offer maximum natural light intake, as well as being simple to erect, the finished product speaks volumes about how far prefab design has come.
Why limit yourself to just having a prefab home shell when you can have some of your interior prefabricated as well?
This amazingly functional kitchen has everything you could need, including made to measure cabinets and shelving, which was all pre-made and simple installed on site.
Now this is the kind of house building we could really enjoy!
Prefab homes always used to be marketed as futuristic and this one is a delightful nod to that heritage.
Looking every inch the space-age house, thanks to a sleek white finish and natural stone accents, we don't think anyone can deny how chic and modern this building is. Or how fabulous it would be to have something similar built in a few weeks!
Chic, built to last and effortlessly modern, prefab homes are here to stay. If you want to know more about them, take a look at this Ideabook: Prefab Homes: Essential Knowledge Before You Buy.