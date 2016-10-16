Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Your own home in the blink of an eye! Ace little prefabs

press profile homify press profile homify
VIMOB by COLECTIVO CREATIVO , COLECTIVO CREATIVO COLECTIVO CREATIVO Modern houses
Loading admin actions …

Prefabricated homes get a bit of a rough time, with people thinking they're outdated or perhaps not as flashy as their bricks and mortar counterparts. The homes we're about to show you will change all of that!

The benefits of prefab homes are numerous, with fast assembly times and reasonable costs being just two, but when you see the styles architects are creating nowadays you'll be blown away. 

The ideal blend of value for money, aesthetically gorgeous and easy to build, prefab homes are here to stay, so take a look at these and prepare to fall in love…

1. A house not like any other

One Bedroom Wee House Exterior The Wee House Company
The Wee House Company

One Bedroom Wee House Exterior

The Wee House Company
The Wee House Company
The Wee House Company

On the face of it, this lovely but tiny home could look like many others. 

However, when you know it's a prefab, went up in days rather than months and needs little to no ongoing external care, you have to admit you're tempted to learn more about it!

What a fantastic way to get on the housing ladder, if you can acquire a plot of land for a reasonable price.

2. The wooden wonder

VIMOB by COLECTIVO CREATIVO , COLECTIVO CREATIVO COLECTIVO CREATIVO Modern houses
COLECTIVO CREATIVO

COLECTIVO CREATIVO
COLECTIVO CREATIVO
COLECTIVO CREATIVO

Far from looking like a mobile home, this amazing wooden box prefab home is striking, practical and perfectly positioned. 

Completed in just a few short weeks, this home benefits from a multi-tonal façade that lifts the design and makes us want to live here!

3. Scandinavian shack

Estudios de cubiertas inclinadas 5, ecospace españa ecospace españa Modern houses Wood Wood effect
ecospace españa

ecospace españa
ecospace españa
ecospace españa

We know that all things Scandinavian are still trendy right now and this lovely one-bedroom prefab home is a great example of why. 

Proving that simple can be breathtakingly beautiful too, with the foundation pad laid, this home will have gone up in mere days and been instantly welcoming and cosy.

4. Contemporary chic

House W, Peter Ruge Architekten GmbH Peter Ruge Architekten GmbH Modern houses
Peter Ruge Architekten GmbH

House W

Peter Ruge Architekten GmbH
Peter Ruge Architekten GmbH
Peter Ruge Architekten GmbH

You might not believe that this gorgeous home is a prefab but it really is! 

Designed to offer maximum natural light intake, as well as being simple to erect, the finished product speaks volumes about how far prefab design has come.

5. Prefab inside and out

CASULO, MEIUS ARQUITETURA MEIUS ARQUITETURA Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
MEIUS ARQUITETURA

CASULO

MEIUS ARQUITETURA
MEIUS ARQUITETURA
MEIUS ARQUITETURA

Why limit yourself to just having a prefab home shell when you can have some of your interior prefabricated as well? 

This amazingly functional kitchen has everything you could need, including made to measure cabinets and shelving, which was all pre-made and simple installed on site.

Now this is the kind of house building we could really enjoy!

6. Wow in white

Modelo Chipiona, Casas inHAUS Casas inHAUS Modern houses
Casas inHAUS

Casas inHAUS
Casas inHAUS
Casas inHAUS

Prefab homes always used to be marketed as futuristic and this one is a delightful nod to that heritage. 

Looking every inch the space-age house, thanks to a sleek white finish and natural stone accents, we don't think anyone can deny how chic and modern this building is. Or how fabulous it would be to have something similar built in a few weeks!

Chic, built to last and effortlessly modern, prefab homes are here to stay. If you want to know more about them, take a look at this Ideabook: Prefab Homes: Essential Knowledge Before You Buy.

Garden must-have features for party lovers
Would you ever consider buying a prefab home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks