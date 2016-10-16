Genuinely tiny bathrooms with great ideas you can copy

If you ever read articles that seem geared towards smaller homes but when you look at them, they feature spaces far larger than yours, don't be discouraged! Today we have a collection of truly tiny bathrooms that will really inspire you.
Take a look at all these examples, which are jam packed with fantastic ideas and clever innovations, dreamt up by amazing interior designers.
We're going to let you in on the secrets to a small but spectacular room!
Height is your friend in a small room so make the most of it by selecting tall, narrow suite items and installing a slender shower.
That inset shelf really helps too!
An intentionally industrial vibe allows you to pare back the accessories and keep things super simple. If you're using grout, go for a dark colour and contrast it with a light tile for that institutional look.
You might think that a loft isn't the best location for a bathroom, but really think about it. If you install a bath, ceiling height won't matter. Plus, if you have to first convert the loft, you won't lose any original space.
A two-tone colour scheme makes the most of a small room as it adds some dramatic depth of colour, as well as space enhancing pale tones.
We love this different take on a classic theme, with coffee and cream hues replacing what would often be monochrome.
It's probably a reasonable assumption that you will be using tiles somewhere in your bathroom design. If you are, try using mosaics.
Being that much smaller than regular tiles, they have a natural talent for making the wider room seem bigger.
Scandinavian styling is still all the rage right now, thanks to its use of clean lines, warm tones and simple, unfussy finishes.
All of these things are ideal for a tiny bathroom as what you'll be left with is a simple space that doesn't feel too cold or impersonal.
Green is a hugely popular bathroom colour choice and we think it works especially well in a small space.
A naturally cool tone, it retains a certain freshness and vibrancy, even when used in great quantities. When partnered with a huge mirror, as seen here, it really is stunning!
Don't overlook those smaller bathrooms that sit between rooms as they offer a wealth of personalisation opportunities and are fantastic for storage.
En suite bathrooms, in particular, should be decorated in a way that fits with the bedroom they join to for proper cohesion. By default, the spaces will merge together and both seem bigger.
Alongside green and white, blue is up there with the most popular bathroom colours and we understand why!
If you don't want to simply stick to an all-white scheme in order to increase the perceived size of your bathroom, perhaps a dash of blue is exactly what you need.
A tiled feature wall won't shrink the room too much but will make a beautiful addition.
If committing to bright colours and unusual tiles is all a bit much for you, try adopting a couple of simple accent colours in your small bathroom.
You want it to be stylish and not too dull, so start small with coloured towels or maybe funky soaps and build up from there!
