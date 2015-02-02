All blue interiors

Moody blue! (No we’re not talking about the popular English rock band of the 60s). On the contrary, one of 2015’s hottest interior design trends is unquestionably the deep, dark and moody hue of blue. Typically a calming colour, blue is a tone that can inject a space with tranquillity and harmony; it evokes peace, intellectuality, communication and trust. Contrariwise blue can be seen as aloof and cold, it can often exude a lack of emotion or unfriendliness. This year blue has undergone a transformation, it is bold, brilliant and brave, evoking a sense of richness and drama to your decor that will draw attention to any dull or dreary space.

This rich tone of blue varies from the brightest ultramarine to the deepest cerulean, and with so many tonal options it can be daunting to know where to begin—let Homify guide and direct you with the following great examples on incorporating this versatile and ‘on-trend’ hue into your domestic space.