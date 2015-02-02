All blue interiors

Moody blue! (No we’re not talking about the popular English rock band of the 60s). On the contrary, one of 2015’s hottest interior design trends is unquestionably the deep, dark and moody hue of blue. Typically a calming colour, blue is a tone that can inject a space with tranquillity and harmony; it evokes peace, intellectuality, communication and trust. Contrariwise blue can be seen as aloof and cold, it can often exude a lack of emotion or unfriendliness. This year blue has undergone a transformation, it is bold, brilliant and brave, evoking a sense of richness and drama to your decor that will draw attention to any dull or dreary space.
This rich tone of blue varies from the brightest ultramarine to the deepest cerulean, and with so many tonal options it can be daunting to know where to begin—let Homify guide and direct you with the following great examples on incorporating this versatile and ‘on-trend’ hue into your domestic space.
The epitome of this seasons ultra-cool blue hue is this delightfully simple bedroom. Pair your freshly painted walls with stark white ceiling and olive green linen, add simple black light fitting and chrome floor fan for a seriously chic space that oozes simplicity and style.
If painting all four walls seems a little excessive, simply choose one feature wall in your bedroom or living space and inject a vibrant lick of moody blue into your space. Coordinate with black and white photographs and vintage mustard furniture for an immediate sense of fashionable flair.
One of the richest and deepest of all blue tones, ultramarine is a timeless and vibrant addition to your domestic space. This pigment may seem overbearing applied to walls or furniture—instead, consider incorporating some bright vivacity in the form of hanging pot plants or geometric throw cushions. Paired with a canary yellow, crisp white and raw timber texture, this hue will stand out from the crown and your space will demonstrate brilliance and bravura.
Most bathrooms tend to lean towards the ‘safe’ approach of clean white tones and muted colour palettes—but not this one! This stunning wash space utilises deep blue mosaics in a cerulean tone to create an area that is more 5 star spa than household bathroom. Pair this subtly vibrant tile-work with a freestanding tub, white curtains and contrasting black painted wall for a well-designed and dazzling room.
Do you want a hint of deep blue vivacity without committing to a full blown makeover—perhaps consider a statement light fitting such as the one shown in this example for a space that dazzles with eclectic spontaneity. Pair this light fitting with some decorative wall tiles to complete the look and your quick room refurbishment will be sure to turn heads.
Often incorporating a bright vivid colour can unwillingly change the atmosphere or ambience of your space—perhaps you wish to add a dash of colour but retain the original decor and subtle colour palette? Consider a curtain such as this one, it will inject a spark of colour whilst retaining the delicate white softness of your space but ensure you are on-trend and fashionable.
This entertainment unit just exudes style and mystery—utilising the richest cerulean blue tone, this piece of furniture incorporates richness to the existing decor and allows the room a sense of interest and light without sacrificing depth or intensity. Pair this piece with neutral timber floorboards, dark timber wall panelling and a thick shag rug for a space that is elegant and contemporary.
Mid-century furniture is making a big comeback this season, so why not invest in some pieces that combine the individuality of handmade quality, the character of mid-century design, and the deep blue resonance of an immensely sophisticated hue.
One can never have enough throw cushions—perfect for any place in the home, be it the bedroom, lounge room, study or library. Throw cushions are the ultimate accessory for up-to-date styling and can be mixed and matched depending on the season and trend. Check out these painterly themed blue pillows that will inject your space with a hint of colour and a rich blue hue.
Finally, what better way to incorporate a certain tone or hue into your room than through stylish artwork? This example illustrates how wall art can be coordinated with other accessories such as crustal vases and, when paired with contrasting hues, create an eye-catching space within any chosen room of your abode.