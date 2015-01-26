New year decorating ideas

The New Year is well and truly upon us, and while many have already suffered dismal failure at our overeager attempt to become a gym zealot, there is good news—2015 marks a fresh opportunity to get other (realistic) resolutions back on track and materialise those goals that have been in-development for eons. As the noble resolution to ‘eat less-exercise more’ wanes around the end of January, it can be the perfect time to organise your home, revive your decor and implement some practical changes to your environment in order to smooth in the new year with fervour and enthusiasm.
Think sensible transformations and useful modifications such as repainting walls, reinvigorating an unused space, or simply buying some fresh new linen—take a gander over the following simple yet practical examples below and make 2015 a year of revolution and rejuvenation.
Do you have that room of the house that is just dull and dreary, a perfect blank canvas for almost anything your imagination can conjure? Consider 2015 a year of change, rejuvenation, refreshing your life and doing all of those wonderful home projects you may have started but never quite finished. Injecting a burst of life into your home this winter will ensure that by the time spring starts to rear its delightfully welcome head, your domestic space will be bright, revitalised and ready to tackle the entertaining summer. Take some cues from this wonderful example and consider revamping your home by taking the empty and plain walls and decorating them in something cheeky and fun. This gorgeous avian themed wallpaper is perfectly coordinated with beech furniture and industrial-retro light fitting, giving the room a fresh burst of life and stylish preparation for the spring months.
With the new year in full-swing, it is definitely time to guarantee you have enough space in your home for family and friends. Ensure your year isn’t all work and no play by renovating your space to include room for leisurely pursuits such as a pool table, Ping-Pong, a home theatre, or if you are lucky, all of the above. This example illustrates a fabulous rumpus style space that incorporates a pool table, split-level entertaining space, and plenty of room for the family to spend quality time, and cause chaos away from the formal living and dining spaces.
By far the most common space to suffer the cold, harsh winter is the back garden or outdoor terrace. Perhaps not the first place you wish to spend you winter weekends, cleaning up outside spaces can be a great way to prepare for spring and ensure your area is uncluttered and ready for use. Tear out those dead vegetable plots, remove the decayed herb remnants and get your planters ready for some replacement springtime bulbs. January through to March is also the perfect time to reconfigure your terrace, as it will most likely be unused and vacant for refurbishment. Consider employing a built in timber seat space or delicate white latticework to ensure your deck, patio or balcony is functional and private.
Often after the Christmas flurry, the kitchen can be left in quite a state of disrepair—families have come and gone, foot traffic has increased 10-fold and recipe books are strewn throughout various bookshelves in your home. Time to clean up. Consider some fresh joinery for your kitchen with built in bookshelf space or spoil yourself with a late Chrissie gift and invest in a luxury wine fridge—either way, a good spring clean and reorganisation of your kitchen will have your year off to a flying (and orderly) start.
Another area of the home that becomes a storage space for litter and endless mysterious mess is the study or office. Grab a rubbish bag and start cleaning—this space needs to be clean and clear of clutter for any successful attempt at work. Think about purchasing a corkboard or chalkboard, as both a wall decoration and also a clever way to display important notices, cute invitations or pieces of inspiration.
Finally, freshen up your bed—we spend a significant portion of our lives in our bed, so why shouldn’t it get an update of fresh linen once a year? Pick a colour that excites you and coordinate it with a throw rug and several cosy cushions for a snuggly and stylishly updated space.