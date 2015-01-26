New year decorating ideas

The New Year is well and truly upon us, and while many have already suffered dismal failure at our overeager attempt to become a gym zealot, there is good news—2015 marks a fresh opportunity to get other (realistic) resolutions back on track and materialise those goals that have been in-development for eons. As the noble resolution to ‘eat less-exercise more’ wanes around the end of January, it can be the perfect time to organise your home, revive your decor and implement some practical changes to your environment in order to smooth in the new year with fervour and enthusiasm.

Think sensible transformations and useful modifications such as repainting walls, reinvigorating an unused space, or simply buying some fresh new linen—take a gander over the following simple yet practical examples below and make 2015 a year of revolution and rejuvenation.