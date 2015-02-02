Vintage bathtubs

Lately, with nostalgia on the decor and decorating menu, vintage tubs, and other luxury heritage fittings are enjoying a well-deserved renaissance. Who can say they don’t like, if not love, a long and sensuous dip in a luxurious deep tub? We strive to make our homes as comfortable and restful as possible, often forgetting one of the most important places in our abode: the bathroom. Nowadays there are multiple stylistic options, from the simple white freestanding bathtub with claw feet, to a moulded copper vessel, cavernous and romantic but still taking its cues from tradition and quality. When renovating or refurbishing your space, remember to be resourceful, imaginative and most importantly, be yourself. Choose a tub that inspires you, makes you feel relaxed and above all, one you love—build a bathroom design around that key feature and you’ll have yourself a space fit for relaxation and leisure.

