​10 economical cookers you could picture in your kitchen

Gone are the days when the kitchen stove was a big and bulky thing taking up way too much space. Thanks to ingenious designers and an evolution in creative thinking, kitchen appliances like stoves, cookers, and ovens can be as stylish, clean, and straightforward as we want them to be!
In every kitchen, the stove top or oven is the focal point of the design—and deservedly so, as it is one of the main sources that help us whip up mouth-watering nourishment for us and our families. But apart from feeding us, the stove top and oven also presents a spot of cosiness and warmth, where we can gather with friends and share a glass of wine while waiting on that delicious meal.
So, whether you're in the market for some new kitchen appliances, or just like the look of beautiful kitchen plans, you're sure to enjoy these 10 immaculate designs (where the stove top is the star of the show) we’ve picked out for you…
It’s incredible how well this industrial-sized oven and range hood combo fit into this modern kitchen – like it was custom made for this specific kitchen.
And don’t you just love how its sleek surfaces contrast with the bright colours of the backsplash tones?
The wooden cabinetry is a delightful throwback to yesteryear’s style, while the oven adds some contemporary elegance and sophistication.
Notice how subtly it matches the simple style lines and balances with the grey and black granite countertop.
We are crazy about how well this kitchen’s grey tones welcome the metallic hues of the stove top, oven, and even the microwave. A smart idea to blend the appliances in with the décor is to keep your colours committed to a neutral scheme.
Want some professional advice when it comes to a kitchen upgrade?
On the other hand, nobody will blame you for wanting to make your gorgeous cooker stand out – if that’s the case, opt for bright and bold colour tones, like this fire-engine red shown above.
Notice, however, how beautifully all the elements are tied together via the proportions – the cupboards and drawers flaunt the same dimensions as the oven.
Don’t have time for frills and fuss in the kitchen? Then this streamlined, straightforward design above could be more to your liking. Of course the one element that stands out here is that range hood – but don’t worry, they are usually big and bulky, so there is no point in trying to hide them.
The secret to making them fit in? Keep the style lines of your kitchen clean and big items will look right at home.
Instead of hiding away your stovetop in a corner, why not put it in the centre of the kitchen where all the action takes place?
This unique design is great for entertaining guests while cooking, and having a stove top on the island means this kitchen gets an informal look that is different and most definitely interesting.
This kitchen above also takes on a ‘no frills’ approach; however, we do admire those lovely cabinetry handles. They are the stand-out features here that add a bit of detail to the kitchen.
Never overlook the quality of cabinet- and drawer handles, for they play a much bigger role than you might think.
For a real showstopper, rely on contrasting tones to grab attention. This kitchen, with its sunshine yellow and neutral tones, does a superb job of standing out. And seeing as stove tops and ovens are usually grey or black, it makes it much easier to choose a contrasting colour for the walls/cabinetry.
This kitchen works because it’s light against dark, bright against dull, and classic against funky (have a look at that range hood for something completely different).
Most modern kitchen appliances are streamlined and far from bulky (although you do get those too if that’s the look you’re going for). This electric stove top above is not too much at all, and it doesn’t have any knobs or extruding parts sticking out either.
Its flat surface is also much easier to clean, with no extra metal stands or frames that come with your usual gas stove tops.
Clean and streamlined appliances don’t mean that your kitchen has to be neutral or (heaven forbid) bland. If some cheerful purples and bright pinks are what you’re after, then by all means take a tip from this contemporary-yet-super-fun kitchen above.
When planning your kitchen, remember that it should be an extension of yourself and your personal taste. Consider the look of those appliances, how it will balance with the overall look of the room, and don’t overlook the small details (like door handles). And remember to have fun!
