​These 14 bathrooms show you how to use natural stone

There's something decidedly delicious about bringing a natural material in its raw state into a home. We all know the beauty that rustic wood can add to a space, so today we thought we’d focus on another one: natural stone.

Natural stone can make a rustic space look exquisite, but don’t think that this material is exclusive to the rustic style. As it is available in countless colours and various forms, it means it can be brought into just about any design or style for a raw and striking touch – and any room, for that matter.

Stone reminds us of beautiful nature scenes, like rough rocks jabbing out of crashing ocean waves, and small streams snaking through a mountain. So keep those visuals in mind when looking at these 14 fabulous examples of how natural stone can style up a bathroom design.