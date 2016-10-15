More floor space with budget friendly ways

If you need extra space in your home but you don't want to commit to a programme of long-term home improvement projects, have you considered a smaller, awesome addition instead?
Don't worry if you don't know what we mean as we're going to show you! From a small loft conversion through to a handy garden annex, there are a number of ways you can add invaluable space to your home, so prepare your builders, decide if you need a bigger kitchen, an extra bedroom or a new study and get going!
Will free up space in your home and give you access to a quiet haven of productivity.
Two birds with one stone!
But will bring extra space, thanks to opening up the loft area.
Perhaps it's a hobby workshop! A large garden shed can be easily transformed to house whatever you need.
Include some insulation and it can be lovely and warm
The perfect spot for an outdoor dining area, you'll get an extra room as well as somewhere nice to host guests.
A single-storey extension adds just enough extra room but doesn't require you to extend the entire house.
When you want to create a guest suite but you simply don't have a room to spare, a granny annex might be the perfect solution.
Taking a space that would traditionally be taken up by a garage and turning it into a flat roof extension makes perfect sense.
You could also add a second floor if you ever needed more space
Conservatories are a wonderful, non-permanent way to add some extra living space to your home and you can be as creative as you like.
A summerhouse can be turned into a fantastic extra room.
The addition of a green roof here is great as it camouflages the structure and helps keep it warm.
When you don't want to extend your whole home, a small rear extension can just the ticket.
Barely there, but offering a wealth of extra floor space, this is a great budget-friendly option.
A solid extension can seem like too much of a commitment, but an all glass conservatory?
The bottom of your garden is a goldmine of potential so, if you need more space, simply build a room down there.
This would be great for noisy teenagers!
Timber and metal makes this little add-on a relatively quick and easy addition.
Loft conversions can be grandiose affairs but, when kept simple and minimal, are a cost-effective way to open up your home.
Awkward spaces can still be valuable so don't overlook the potential in your garden for extra space.
This almost lean-to extension works, without affecting the main property
To see a great British loft conversion, take a look at this Ideabook: An expert West London loft conversion.