More floor space with budget friendly ways

Loading admin actions …

If you need extra space in your home but you don't want to commit to a programme of long-term home improvement projects, have you considered a smaller, awesome addition instead? 

Don't worry if you don't know what we mean as we're going to show you! From a small loft conversion through to a handy garden annex, there are a number of ways you can add invaluable space to your home, so prepare your builders, decide if you need a bigger kitchen, an extra bedroom or a new study and get going!

1. A self-contained office in your garden

Garden Office with hidden storage shed built by Garden Fortress , Surrey homify Modern study/office
Will free up space in your home and give you access to a quiet haven of productivity. 

Two birds with one stone!

2. A small dormer won't much affect the profile of your home

​dormer loft conversion wandsworth homify Modern style bedroom
But will bring extra space, thanks to opening up the loft area.

3. Is that a shed or a private yoga studio?

Small garden extension homify Modern garden
Perhaps it's a hobby workshop! A large garden shed can be easily transformed to house whatever you need. 

Include some insulation and it can be lovely and warm

4. A flat roof is ripe for transformation

Exterior homify Modern houses
The perfect spot for an outdoor dining area, you'll get an extra room as well as somewhere nice to host guests.

5. Single-storey extension

Marlborough Road - Extension to Single Room Haydn Bennett Chartered Architect Modern living room
A single-storey extension adds just enough extra room but doesn't require you to extend the entire house.

6. Granny annex

homify Modern garage/shed
When you want to create a guest suite but you simply don't have a room to spare, a granny annex might be the perfect solution.

7. Flat roof extension

Extension, Citi Construction & Developments Ltd Citi Construction & Developments Ltd
Taking a space that would traditionally be taken up by a garage and turning it into a flat roof extension makes perfect sense. 

You could also add a second floor if you ever needed more space

8. Conservatory

Conservatories are a wonderful, non-permanent way to add some extra living space to your home and you can be as creative as you like.

9. Summerhouse

Garden Room with Sedum Room Unique Landscapes Country style garden
A summerhouse can be turned into a fantastic extra room. 

The addition of a green roof here is great as it camouflages the structure and helps keep it warm.

10. Small rear extension

Ground Floor Extension, Drury Rd, London Building Renovation London Building Renovation Classic style garden
When you don't want to extend your whole home, a small rear extension can just the ticket. 

Barely there, but offering a wealth of extra floor space, this is a great budget-friendly option.

11. All glass conservatory

Seaglass House, The Manser Practice Architects + Designers The Manser Practice Architects + Designers Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
A solid extension can seem like too much of a commitment, but an all glass conservatory?

12. Garden room

Garden Room/Cinema Room/Party Room, Citi Construction & Developments Ltd Citi Construction & Developments Ltd Modern garden
The bottom of your garden is a goldmine of potential so, if you need more space, simply build a room down there. 

This would be great for noisy teenagers!

13. Timber and metal extension

Rural extension, Dorset, UK, Southpoint Southpoint Modern living room
Timber and metal makes this little add-on a relatively quick and easy addition.

14. Loft conversion

The guest bedroom K-Tribe Studió Classic style bedroom
Loft conversions can be grandiose affairs but, when kept simple and minimal, are a cost-effective way to open up your home.

15. Lean-to extension

Large external doors to blur the boundaries between outside and inside Fraher and Findlay Modern living room
Awkward spaces can still be valuable so don't overlook the potential in your garden for extra space. 

This almost lean-to extension works, without affecting the main property

To see a great British loft conversion, take a look at this Ideabook: An expert West London loft conversion.

Great ways to plan a small kitchen
How have you added  extra space to your home?

