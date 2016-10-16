​17 key questions to ask yourself before buying a home

Taking that big, important step in buying your own house is really a big deal – it means you’re a grown up and now have a place to call your very own!

However, in-between dreaming about that house-warming party and conjuring up images of what you’re going to achieve with your new garden, there is a whole lot of work and planning that needs to happen first – and you need to be open with yourself.

To help you out (as we always do), homify has drafted some key questions you need to ask yourself before signing on that document – even before you start searching for the perfect house.

So, fill up that cup of tea, have a seat, and scroll on…