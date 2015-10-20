The Incredible 10sqm Home

Student housing can be a contentious issue with usable space often coming at a price, whether financial or environmental, but those days could be behind us now thanks to one ingenious architectural firm.

Tengbom Architects offers a student housing unit, which not only looks good and addresses all the functionality that any student could need, it is also eminently affordable and environmentally sustainable. It might sound too good to be true but it's really not!

A clever collaboration with wood manufacturer Martinsons and AF Bostäder, an estate agency, the University of Lund has benefited from the forward thinking design, which comprises of just 10 square metres of living space. An incredible feat given that traditional student quarters were 25 square metres in size, these small units still offer a gorgeous sleeping-loft, kitchen, bathroom and even a small garden complete with patio!

By using cross laminated wood as the principle building material, the overall cost of each unit has been so low that the rent payable by students has been reduced by 50% with the environmental impact and carbon footprints also having been significantly lowered.

Though these pods may sound like something out of a dream they are very much real and more than that, they are appealing, cosy and offer usable living space that we think is utterly inspired, so let's take a look and you can see for yourself!