Mediocre Home Reveals a Secret

Living in an older home can sometimes have its challenges. Sure, we love the unique architecture, period details and that particular aura these older builds possess, however, there are always aspects to the home that we wish we could change.
The fact remains that these homes weren't designed with the modern family in mind, and many will ultimately need updating to accommodate our 21st century needs. This was certainly true in the case of the Kew Bridge residence featured in this Ideabook.
Scroll down to see how professionals from Arc3 Architects have refreshed and modernised this family home.
The couple’s house in London’s south west suburb of Kew Bridge is typical of the area’s dwellings.
It has plenty of character and charm, but it had always suffered from a lack of space and light, which over time had become untenable for a family with young children.
After consulting with heritage experts at the local council, the couple also considered a freshen up for the building's exterior, which was beginning to suffer after years of neglect.
The current exterior colour scheme certainly makes for a depressing sight. The faded green of the window frames and gutters just doesn't pair at all with the white and charcoal render.
Once the ugly render was stripped back, the owners and architects discovered something amazing…
For years and years the home's original brickwork had been hidden from sight under its depressing coating. Finally, the world could appreciate its beauty!
Originally the couple had planned to re-apply a render but, after the reveal was made, they decided the bricks had to be kept on permanent display. The architect's strategy for the exterior was informed by a sense of preservation, leaving as much of the old fabric as possible.
Symmetry and balance is the style of this home's update, with the new white shade of the window frames and the front door acting as a subtle contrast to the brickwork.
To meet the couple's straightforward brief for more room, the architects aimed to remove a section of the rear volume, making way for a single-storey addition comprising a kitchen, living areas and dining room, all within the same footprint.
From our perspective, we can get a picture of the rear ground-level extension and new landscaping. This low-lying extension pairs with the heritage building it adjoins to. A new sense of openness has been achieved with the internal living spaces leading directly onto the vast porch area via bi-folding doors.
The internal layout is an impressive exercise in spatial gymnastics, aimed at creating the perfect unison between the old building, its new addition and the garden beyond.
Light and beautiful, the new living spaces benefit from many of aspects of modern home design. Full-height glass doors, skylights and double-height ceilings combine to create the perfect place for a family to settle. Crisp white walls and shiny floorboards act as reflective surfaces, bouncing light throughout the whole room.
We now find ourselves inside the living room.
Shades of creams, light browns and white provide the room with a relaxed monochrome outlook. It’s a setup that features a collection of furnishings that give the room a sense of warmth and inclusion.
If we take look a little closer, we can see just how Arc3 Architects achieved such a successful result. Significant work was undertaken during the construction phase to align the internal lower ground-floor level with the external paving level, ensuring movement between areas could occur.
Movement between the internal living spaces and the garden beyond is made completely fluid and uninterrupted thanks to the timber framed bi-folding doors.
To conclude our tour, we leave via the new kitchen, which certainly doesn't disappoint. There are high-quality finishes throughout the room, with an emphasis upon creating a traditionally inspired look.
Classic beauty meets modern brilliance throughout this fabulous cooking space, which will be envy of all visitors. This kitchen boasts an interior that displays a blend of styles, which can only be described as being completely unique.
Commercial grade appliances are kept hidden behind traditional inspired cabinetry, while timber top counters establish a special natural appeal.
