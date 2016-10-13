Mediocre Home Reveals a Secret

Living in an older home can sometimes have its challenges. Sure, we love the unique architecture, period details and that particular aura these older builds possess, however, there are always aspects to the home that we wish we could change.

The fact remains that these homes weren't designed with the modern family in mind, and many will ultimately need updating to accommodate our 21st century needs. This was certainly true in the case of the Kew Bridge residence featured in this Ideabook.

Scroll down to see how professionals from Arc3 Architects have refreshed and modernised this family home.