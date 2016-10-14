Bloody Beautiful Yorkshire Home

Building a house in a location of environmental significance provides a difficult challenge for those ambitious enough to try it. Just ask the couple featured in this Ideabook, who endeavoured on the task of replacing their old home with a modern build in one of UK's most well-protected greenbelts.

The plot was located in one of Yorkshire's areas of natural beauty, and the couple's design brief came under intense scrutiny from local planning officers. It seemed like there was a hurdle or unexpected challenge awaiting them at every stage of the project. Luckily, the couple had professionals from Robin Ashley Architects helping them throughout the entire project.

Scroll down to explore it all for yourself!