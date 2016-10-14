Bloody Beautiful Yorkshire Home

Building a house in a location of environmental significance provides a difficult challenge for those ambitious enough to try it. Just ask the couple featured in this Ideabook, who endeavoured on the task of replacing their old home with a modern build in one of UK's most well-protected greenbelts.
The plot was located in one of Yorkshire's areas of natural beauty, and the couple's design brief came under intense scrutiny from local planning officers. It seemed like there was a hurdle or unexpected challenge awaiting them at every stage of the project. Luckily, the couple had professionals from Robin Ashley Architects helping them throughout the entire project.
Scroll down to explore it all for yourself!
Offering unrivalled views of the Yorkshire countryside, the expansiveness of this stone home is certainly an impressive sight upon arrival. Contemporary in its inspiration, the unique design aesthetic of the build showcases a bold mix of materials and architectural styles where no perspective looks the same.
Providing this 180 m² double-storey residence with an iconic visual presence is its beautiful river stone covering. Craftsmen used stone from the local area for the external walls, landscaping and boundaries of the property.
Despite being a replacement dwelling, the greenbelt location of this property meant it was challenging from a planning context. Approval was gained by working closely with planning and design officers, developing a high-quality contemporary design, which uses local natural materials and earth sheltered construction.
Up on the roof there is a creative arrangement of roof gardens and solar panels. As the landscaping and green roofs mature, the stone building will become further embedded into the landscape, creating further natural appeal.
The orientation of the house allows for the home to be lit naturally all year round and provides expansive views of the valley from nearly every room.
The best views offered are found up on the sprawling terrace, which has been set up for any desired situation.
Exposed materials of glass, timber, steel and stone find their way into the interiors through surprising outlets. This is best showcased here inside the lower hallway, right beside the handcrafted staircase.
The staircase design is one of the most impressive we've seen on homify.
Clean lines, clever storage solutions and minimalist design are the order of the day in the kitchen. Taking inspiration from minimalist design, we are blown away by the sleekness of the finishes in this cooking space.
The focus of the room is the island bench, which can be used as a place for the usual meal preparation or even as a bar for morning coffees or late night drinks.
Sustainable features were smartly incorporated into the design. High levels of insulation, air tightness and heat recovery ventilation were incorporated to complement passive solar and high thermal mass. Triple-glazed roof windows bring light into the rooms below ground with minimal heat loss. In addition, an air source heat pump was paired with underfloor heating to reduce the long-term cost and environmental impact.
Both inside and out, this build is incredibly sensitive to its context and provides a fantastic benchmark for future builds in ecologically sensitive parts of the UK.
