Edwardian home gets a new backside

An expansive new structure, containing kitchen, living and gym space, has turned the rear of an Edwardian home in a west London suburb into a compelling composition of old and new.
The approach of London-based architecture firm Smerin was to use brickwork and glazing, which brought a whole new dimension to this heritage building. The results are seriously impressive—just wait until you see the kitchen!
Find out all the details of the project by scrolling down… .
This charming Edwardian home looks simply fantastic with its newly acquired rear extension. We're not sure why the design works so well, but we love seeing the coming together of modern and traditional architecture.
The extension had been long time coming for the owners, who had begun to lose patience with their heritage home. Sure, there was plenty to love about their property, but the building's cramped layout, dark rooms and poor connection to the garden began to become more noticeable as time went on.
The new extension has solved all the problems that had previously plagued the building. The architects focused on a minimalist approach to the design, sticking to a simple geometric form and a scheme of modern materials.
The design of the extension maximises space, ensuring that the new living spaces are filled with light thanks to the selection of those smartly designed glass doors.
See how the glass extends seamlessly from the ground all the way up to the ceiling.
The terrace, which is formed from polished concrete, is a perfect space for entertaining guests and spending time with the family.
The terrace and internal living spaces look and function in the same manner, with a total unison being felt between indoor and outdoor spaces.
Once indoors, it's easy to detect how the cool, light tones create a sense of positivity inside this Edwardian home. Here in the home's new kitchen, the architects designed the space in such a way to be highly practical as well as beautiful. Sparkling white surfaces make the immediate impression, but it's the high-end features hidden behind these surfaces that really make this space impressive.
The lighting along the splashback and cabinetry, in combination with the main ceiling lighting, introduces a warm and pleasant ambience. Simple but effective, the placement of the kitchen's central cabinets acts as a subtle partisan wall, dividing the gymnasium from the cooking space.
This spacious, open-plan extension is testament to how elegant minimalist home design can be.
Beyond the inspired layout, the quality of the individual materials, such as the polished concrete flooring and the light fixtures and fittings, really speak for themselves.
We're provided with one last glimpse of this Edwardian home's chic and modern rear extension.
This compelling composition of old and new highlights the potential benefits of updating older homes with modern design and building techniques.
