Edwardian home gets a new backside

An expansive new structure, containing kitchen, living and gym space, has turned the rear of an Edwardian home in a west London suburb into a compelling composition of old and new.

The approach of London-based architecture firm Smerin was to use brickwork and glazing, which brought a whole new dimension to this heritage building. The results are seriously impressive—just wait until you see the kitchen!

