How to turn attic into a living space?

On homify, we'll show you how an underutilised attic can become a wonderful new room in the home. Depending on its size or shape, one has the possibility to convert an attic into a guest room, gymnasium, office, or even a self-sufficient dwelling.
Working with a strict budget of €150,000 (roughly £135k), a couple had the ambition to convert their forgotten attic into something special. For as long as they had owned their place, the attic had been no more than an afterthought, with the space only used for storing broken furniture and boxes of unwanted clothes and keepsakes.
The couple had an idea of what they wanted but little of the know how. They hired local professionals from Benoit Viot Eirl to help them with their project.
See what was created!
Bursting with potential, this is what the couple and their architects were working with. The pitched ceiling, timber floor, exposed wooden beams and brick walls give that distinctive character to this attic.
For a long time the couple weren't exactly sure what they wanted to achieve with the upcoming home renovation. There was an unbelievable 160 m² to work with, so the apprehension was understandable.
After lengthy talks with the architect and broader family, a final plan was drawn up and approved by all…
The attic was planned to be warm and friendly setting for the family and their guests to gather. There would be different settings throughout the space, which would host all kinds of things.
This would be an attic designed in a way so that it could be enjoyed by both the adults and children of the household, offering options and fun for everyone.
This image captured during the early stages of the renovation shows the scale of the project. The builders definitely had their work cut out for them—160 m² is bigger than most family homes!
A significant amount of structural work was necessary for this attic renovation to become a liveable space. Timber beams were reinforced, cracked roof tiles were replaced and much of the roof needed waterproofing.
In addition, heating and lighting also needed to be supplied to this grand space.
This attic is so large that it even has two tiers! In the past a timber ladder had been used to access both these areas.
Naturally, this ladder-based access system needed to be changed, so the builders designed a staircase made from timber and metal.
After six months of hard work, the builders, architects and owners came together to celebrate the completion of the project.
We adore the look of the refreshed attic! The choice of a neutral colour palette, exposed beams and the soft appearance of the floorboards have done wonders to bring out the best in this exciting space.
This part of the attic has been designed to be a kid's space where the little ones of the household can hang out after school with their friends. Further down is a cosy space curated for those wishing for a quieter time.
New windows were added where possible to decrease the dependency upon artificial lighting. The benefits of these new windows can be seen down in the new sitting sitting room, which is located on the lower level of the attic.
This space has been designed as a casual place where the family can gather to chat and watch their favourite films. Located close by is a new bathroom, saving those in need of the toilet to walk all the way downstairs.
With such amazing living spaces, it's easy to see why the owners have fallen in love with their new space.
