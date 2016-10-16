How to turn attic into a living space?

On homify, we'll show you how an underutilised attic can become a wonderful new room in the home. Depending on its size or shape, one has the possibility to convert an attic into a guest room, gymnasium, office, or even a self-sufficient dwelling.

Working with a strict budget of €150,000 (roughly £135k), a couple had the ambition to convert their forgotten attic into something special. For as long as they had owned their place, the attic had been no more than an afterthought, with the space only used for storing broken furniture and boxes of unwanted clothes and keepsakes.

The couple had an idea of what they wanted but little of the know how. They hired local professionals from Benoit Viot Eirl to help them with their project.

See what was created!