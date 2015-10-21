The Cool House That's Warm At Heart

When houses looks so well designed and modern on the outside it can be easy to assume that they have been decorated in a similarly angular, stark and almost cold fashion but that is not always the case, as this beautiful home demonstrates.

Undeniably modern and sophisticated, the house has been finished with a jet black exterior, sleek lines and modern styling but what lies inside might surprise you! Take a look at this incredibly different build and see if you were picturing the interior that is in situ.