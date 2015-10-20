Your introduction to more minimal living

When you hear the phrase 'minimalist décor', what do you think of? Stark white lighting, bare surfaces and a lack of colour? While this can be true of some properties, it isn't a mandate set in stone that all houses have to follow. In fact, minimalism can merely mean a more reserved and plain style than usual.
From bedrooms through to kitchens and even children's rooms, every home can inject some minimalism, without creating a space that is impersonal or sparsely equipped. Opting for clean lines and uncluttered areas makes a lot of sense and when you see how stylish it can be, we know you'll feel the same.
Take a look at our ideas for bringing minimal styling into your home and see if you could stand to pare back your design a little.
As we said, minimalism isn't just about white walls and barely there furniture, it is simply a way of making defined style choices with a less cluttered end result in mind. Don't confuse this with a need to strip your home of every personal belonging or interesting nuance!
Take a look at this minimal living room from A1 Lofts, which is gorgeous, welcoming and undoubtedly a representation of the residents and their personalities. The stunning parquet is a great base for a small sofa and adorable leather Dachshund and though there is a lot of pattern at play, the overall vibe of the room is calm and unfussy. Now that's what we call a minimal masterpiece!
Long, smooth lines and flush fitting cabinets are making this kitchen a minimalist dream! Negating nothing in the way of practicality or functional ability, the room has been effortlessly quietened by keeping it uncluttered and brightly lit.
This is where white really does play a key role in the creation of a pared back room as it is helping to reflect the swathes of natural light with ease, creating an airy and bright room with an incredible view. By keeping the busyness outside the space itself, the contrast is tangible with the kitchen seeming more sparse and fantastically clear. What's even more clever is how this style still has a natural appeal that makes us gravitate towards it. Wonderful!
It's not just the austere black walls that make this bathroom so clearly minimalist, it is also the distinct lack of anything that is not pertinent to the functionality of the room.
The shower, though suitable for two, is entirely exposed to the point of looking industrial, while the floating toilet unit prevents valuable floorspace being taken up by old fashioned pedestals. The only real luxury that we can identify in this space is the sink plinth, complete with chunky wooden drawer for hiding away toiletries but even this is quintessentially pared back and minimalist. As a whole, this bathroom enjoys a cohesive design ethos that is stylish, cutting edge and incredibly desirable.
Creating a minimalist study might seem like not only a difficult task but one that has an inherent juxtaposition. After all, how can you create a pared back space that has been designed specifically to keep important information and work close to hand? Well, this is how!
By creating a designated filing area, the overall look of this study remains effortlessly minimal thanks to a super sleek and simple desk design and a demonstrable lack of any unnecessary furniture. Even the guest chairs have been kept exceptionally basic with a skinny metal frame and thin leather cushion design that offers nothing in the way of extraneous padding, let alone floorspace acquisition. The muted colour palette and simple plain wood shelving all nod to a minimalist scheme and we think this is a fabulous space.
There is no way of denying that this is a beautiful and considered room that speaks of comfort, rest and calm. However, it is also eminently minimalist too thanks to the lack of busy furniture and unnecessary additions. By keeping everything within a neutral and more to the point, natural colour palette, the room speaks in a quiet whisper rather than a boastful shout and the use of exclusively low level furniture pieces is key to creating the appearance of a large and uncluttered space.
We love the use of soft furnishings to give a softer edge to minimalist styling and think this example really shows a different side to traditional minimalism.
We know what you're thinking; can you really make a child's room minimalist? The answer is yes, with considered storage solutions, simple wall decorations and a tidy child!
We love the use of the dark brown wall colour to separate between sleeping and study areas, as well as the storage that allows for selected trinkets and belongings to be on display without taking up too much room. The simple bed frame and bright white bedding, along with a pale wooden floor, all help to create a space that is unfussy, unassuming and yet cosy and welcoming for children. We can't guarantee how long it will stay clean and tidy for though!
