Your introduction to more minimal living

When you hear the phrase 'minimalist décor', what do you think of? Stark white lighting, bare surfaces and a lack of colour? While this can be true of some properties, it isn't a mandate set in stone that all houses have to follow. In fact, minimalism can merely mean a more reserved and plain style than usual.

From bedrooms through to kitchens and even children's rooms, every home can inject some minimalism, without creating a space that is impersonal or sparsely equipped. Opting for clean lines and uncluttered areas makes a lot of sense and when you see how stylish it can be, we know you'll feel the same.

Take a look at our ideas for bringing minimal styling into your home and see if you could stand to pare back your design a little.