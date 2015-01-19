Interior design ideas for small apartments

Living in a small apartment in a city environment may not be everyone's cup of tea. Some of us crave wide open spaces, away from the hustle and bustle and inner-city pressures. There are those, however, who love a fast paced lifestyle, and the endless opportunities that come with living in a large city. Whether you live there by choice, or for reasons such as work, one thing is certain; the size of your home is going to be considerably smaller than those living in the countryside. With this in mind, it is important to be more aware of the limited space you have, and to maximise every inch available. Elements such as smart storage and keeping a clutter-free space may not be issues that will cross your mind if living in a large house, for example. In small apartments, these are key elements to the design of the interior. To get the most out of your smaller, inner-city dwelling, take a look at our top tips for maximising a small apartment.