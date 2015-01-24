Guide to decorating with indoor plants

2015 is thoroughly underway, signifying (fortunately or unfortunately) that winter has well and truly settled in. The days are short and the nights are long, sitting outside on the balcony for your relaxing morning cup of tea has become an exercise in insanity and running out of milk means waiting until the next day’s shopping run instead of effortlessly scooting down to the local corner store. You certainly don’t want to be outside, and neither do your plants. Bring the ‘outside in’ this winter and invest in some welcome greenery to remind yourself that spring is only 2, 3 or *shudder*4 months away. But with all the styles, varieties and options available, it can be a minefield deciding exactly what plant to choose, where to place it, and whether it is suitable for your decor or interior scheme.
Check out the following creative and inventive examples below and get inspired to create a little slice of outdoor paradise within your domestic space.
For a quick infusion of flora in your domestic space, consider a tall contemporary planter that will bring your plants up off of the floor and just below eye level. This height will ensure that your plant is housed in a superior position, making certain you water and enjoy your foliaged friend.
This is the result when a statement light fitting and an indoor plant meet—a spectacularly striking and surprisingly sensible way of bringing a little flora into your life, this piece will get guests talking, and keep your home filled with a subtle hint of life, even in those cold dark winter months. Just remember to maintain your greenery or you may be left some fairly unsightly plant remains dangling precariously onto your nice white rug.
Not exactly an indoor plant holder, but this simple balcony hanger is the perfect addition to your home or apartment—simply find the crate or planter you desire, attach the straps and you have yourself a wonderful addition to your patio or balcony. Furthermore, rotate it 45 degrees and you have a shelf system that can hold your gardening goods, candles or outdoor accessories.
A cute row of colourful plant pots with lush greenery is sometimes all you need to complete your balcony and ensure it looks bright and exciting. Keep your space minimal and inject a burst of life by choosing something vivid and luminous to complement your crisp white walls.
Often we don’t wish to overwhelm our interior decor with masses of indoor foliage, but do desire a hint of nature and an easy care plant. The solution? A low maintenance and subtle succulent. Place your succulent in a stylish porcelain pot surrounded by matching accoutrements and vintage luxuries for a space that is chic and minimal.
This home makes a statement with this extended dining table that is sporting a generous cut out for this larger indoor tree. The placement of this tree is perfectly aligned with the water feature to the end of the room, and the cut out in the table allows diners to enjoy the vast foliage, creating a sense of connection with nature.
Who says plants need to be placed on the ground or simply on a desk or table? This rustic vertical timber planter is the ideal solution to bring a little nature into the home without reducing floor space. Plant three similar varieties, or mix it up and infuse your home with some colour and variety—this design with enhance your room and create a sense of innate flair and sophistication.
For a refined and stylish indoor plant, consider a bonsai—this Japanese art form utilises miniature trees grown in containers to allow the viewer deep contemplation and will infuse your home with a relaxing energy. Not only will this gorgeous style of plant bring a natural and organic element into your home, but the practise of pruning and maintaining bonsai is considered therapeutic and calming.