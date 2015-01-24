Guide to decorating with indoor plants

2015 is thoroughly underway, signifying (fortunately or unfortunately) that winter has well and truly settled in. The days are short and the nights are long, sitting outside on the balcony for your relaxing morning cup of tea has become an exercise in insanity and running out of milk means waiting until the next day’s shopping run instead of effortlessly scooting down to the local corner store. You certainly don’t want to be outside, and neither do your plants. Bring the ‘outside in’ this winter and invest in some welcome greenery to remind yourself that spring is only 2, 3 or *shudder*4 months away. But with all the styles, varieties and options available, it can be a minefield deciding exactly what plant to choose, where to place it, and whether it is suitable for your decor or interior scheme.

Check out the following creative and inventive examples below and get inspired to create a little slice of outdoor paradise within your domestic space.