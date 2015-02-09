Great home accessories

Home accessories are often one of the best ways to transform an unattractive or ordinary space into a stylish statement. But where to start? With so many alluring home decoration options and terrific trimmings on the market, it can frequently be a daunting, unproductive and intimidating shopping trip. Without question most of us have at one stage or another decided to refresh a room in our abode, rushed out to the store, returned with numerous expensive items that just do not coordinate with each other and instead leave the space feeling cluttered and jumbled. The right accessories (including the correct volume of accessories) can make or break a domestic space. Consider implementing a ‘less is more’ approach and incorporate ornamentation or appurtenances that harmonise and integrate a little element of luxury and contemporary cool.

Take a gander over the following neat and nifty examples below and start redecorating your spaces with style.