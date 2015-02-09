Great home accessories

Home accessories are often one of the best ways to transform an unattractive or ordinary space into a stylish statement. But where to start? With so many alluring home decoration options and terrific trimmings on the market, it can frequently be a daunting, unproductive and intimidating shopping trip. Without question most of us have at one stage or another decided to refresh a room in our abode, rushed out to the store, returned with numerous expensive items that just do not coordinate with each other and instead leave the space feeling cluttered and jumbled. The right accessories (including the correct volume of accessories) can make or break a domestic space. Consider implementing a ‘less is more’ approach and incorporate ornamentation or appurtenances that harmonise and integrate a little element of luxury and contemporary cool.
Take a gander over the following neat and nifty examples below and start redecorating your spaces with style.
Retro accessories are back in a big way this season. Consider combining these funky knick-knacks with other more contemporary options for a space that is cool, and stylishly contrasting. Emulate this in your own home by checking out this example—vintage telephone, timber console unit that combines perfectly with modern ceramics and two repurposed spools, that all combine to give this space sweet vintage charm.
Wine coolers are one of those home items that make all the difference when you have one, but are often forgotten or considered an unnecessary luxury. Go that little bit further and implement a wine cooler into your collection of barware, for that stylish and sophisticated edge when enjoying a fine white or sparkling. Think outside the box and purchase something a little different, an item with pizzazz, such as this rustic and vintage statement wine cooler. It not only keeps you wine frosty, but will steal the show during your dinner parties as well.
For a hint of eclecticism and frivolity, why not incorporate a different kind of home accessory into your domestic space? These crocheted vases are super cute, will give your space a little creative flair, and can suit almost any decor. Simply add neutral hued roses or native flower stems, and place these vases against crisp white walls, for a space that evokes style and adventure.
Bed linen can often make or break a bedroom. If you pick something with the wrong hue or tone, you will find yourself with a bedroom whose atmosphere is undesirable or exudes an uncomfortable vibe. If you are unsure of your bedroom decor and how to incorporate colour of patterns, stick to the basics and choose something that is subtle and white or neutral in colour. Instead of a quilt cover that is bright and bold, consider a pair of cheeky pillowcases such as the ones shown in this example—they will highlight your vivacity whilst acting neutrally and provide a subtle dash of sassy flair.
In this day and age of the computer, tablet, laptop etc., the art of the written word is something that often falls by the wayside. But not anymore! These days people are bringing back the skill of fine handwriting, and what better way than with a stylish writing set such as this one by Kwon Sung Eun. Place this type of home accessory in your domestic workspace, or if you do not have one, consider incorporating into your bedroom, your lounge room, or simply as a stylish accessory that will act as a constant reminder to pen that promised letter to your great aunt Beryl.
Kitchen crockery is often a mishmash of pieces that are amassed through different houses, flats, housemates and family, a diverse selection of hand-me-downs, thrift store purchases and your own pieces collected over years. Often this miscellany of kitchen tableware, dinnerware and drinkware draws attention away from other aspects of your home such as the decor, or indeed the delightfully delicious meal held within these appurtenances. Fix that with some cute kitchen crockery that will act as a stylish addition to your home and not an impedance on your aesthetic sensibilities.
Mirrors infuse a room with a sense of space; they open up an area and provide a reflective surface that can highlight many other features of your home decor. Take a peek at this wonderful pair of hanging circular mirrors; they are a piece of decorative wall art whilst providing the useful function of a reflective surface. Complete with vintage faux leather strap they would be perfect for a hallway, bathroom or living space that will inject a little bronze lustre and rustic charm into your dwelling.