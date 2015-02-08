Decorating with pastels

When most of us think of pastel tones, we think of nurseries, children’s rooms, cupcakes and nanna’s old nightgown, and the truth is, pastels have had their fair share of disastrous decor and design—time to forget all of those pre-conceived notions involving nauseating pale pink, hospital mint and lacklustre lavender. Pastels can, on the contrary (and when utilised correctly) add a soothing and stylish element to any space. Gone are the days of listless retirement-esque colour palettes and 50’s pastel decor disasters; decorating your space with the wide range of pastel hues need not be a daunting or off-putting experience. Often in our homes we require a space that avoids the bright vivacity common with other more rambunctious tones, instead we desire a soft and subtle hint of colour, something relaxing, peaceful and pacifying.
Take a glance over the following excellent examples below and see how the wide range of pastel hues can influence your home to become powerful yet soothing and contemporarily chic.
One of the best ways to incorporate a hint of pastel into your home is to coordinate with a bright feature in the same colour scheme or tone. This example illustrates perfectly the way several pastel hues can be incorporated together, moreover the addition of a bright canary yellow light fitting draws attention to the central dining space and allows a sense of vibrancy and sunny frivolity. Coordinate a mix of pastel hues with other neutral toned elements such as light beech timber furniture, whitewashed floorboards and off-white walls.
Who doesn’t just love a soft and sumptuous bed, one that has a good scattering of similarly plush throw cushions and a space that feels fit for a prince or princess? This room has a perfect blend of pastel hued cushions effortlessly incorporated onto the bed space with luxurious textiles and fabrics, white linen bed sheets and a handmade industrial bed frame. Couple this look with a vintage steel locker for storage and you have combined the softness of the pastel tones contrasted by the ruggedness of repurposed industrial furniture.
Now this is a bathroom set up for rest and relaxation—often we consider pastel peach a tone reserved for babies nurseries or old cardigans, but this vintage style tub incorporates the tone with ease. Combine this with huge floor mirror, soft sheepskin rug, subtle dusty-rose walls and handmade soaps and lotions for a flirty space that is sensual and chic.
This wonderfully experimental and intriguing bathroom combines a number of design elements to ensure it is a successful and enjoyable space. The pastel hue of the basin takes on a darker tone in this design, opting for a dusty blue, with a matching geometric tile that blend together effortlessly—topped with a heritage mirror, this room exemplifies the combination between contemporary fittings and traditional eclecticism with ease.
Who says pastel has to be baby blue, pale pink and lovely lavender? This room proves that pastel hues can take on an entirely different ambience if combined with other contrasting and coordinating tones. The pastel mint/grey wall illustrates a deep soulful resting place, while the almost neon bed linen provides interest and excitement. Add to this a vintage chair, rough timber floorboards and a plush muted olive rug for a space that exudes understated-cool style.
Who can forget the little ones—pastels lend themselves to children’s rooms effortlessly as they are soft, subtle, gentle and pleasant, everything one needs in a kids bed or playroom. Instead of picking one solid hue for your child’s space, consider adding a dash of interest and excitement with wallpaper. Numerous designs and patterns are now available, ensuring you find something to coordinate with the existing colour scheme, or something adventurous to give the space a complete makeover.