Decorating with pastels

When most of us think of pastel tones, we think of nurseries, children’s rooms, cupcakes and nanna’s old nightgown, and the truth is, pastels have had their fair share of disastrous decor and design—time to forget all of those pre-conceived notions involving nauseating pale pink, hospital mint and lacklustre lavender. Pastels can, on the contrary (and when utilised correctly) add a soothing and stylish element to any space. Gone are the days of listless retirement-esque colour palettes and 50’s pastel decor disasters; decorating your space with the wide range of pastel hues need not be a daunting or off-putting experience. Often in our homes we require a space that avoids the bright vivacity common with other more rambunctious tones, instead we desire a soft and subtle hint of colour, something relaxing, peaceful and pacifying.

Take a glance over the following excellent examples below and see how the wide range of pastel hues can influence your home to become powerful yet soothing and contemporarily chic.