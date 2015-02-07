Modern sectional sofas

The sectional sofa—what’s not to love? This one piece of living room furniture can transform a bland, boring or uninviting space into something alluring, comfortable, sumptuous or contemporary. Invented in the 1940s by pioneering American furniture designer Harvey Probber, modular, or sectional seating, revolutionised the way we design and plan our living quarters. Since then, the humble modern couch has transformed into numerous adaptations and inspired almost every type of sectional seat imaginable. If you are looking to renovate your room into a space that is useable, functional and aesthetically attractive, consider a modular sofa that incorporates a sense of comfort, style, along with some wonderful and surprising space-saving advantages.

Moreover, if you desire a piece of furniture with flexibility, one that can be altered and modified to suit changing needs, check out the following examples of sectional or modular sofas below and get inspired to deck out your new lounge space with re-configurable and uber-chic seating.