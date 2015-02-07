Modern sectional sofas

The sectional sofa—what’s not to love? This one piece of living room furniture can transform a bland, boring or uninviting space into something alluring, comfortable, sumptuous or contemporary. Invented in the 1940s by pioneering American furniture designer Harvey Probber, modular, or sectional seating, revolutionised the way we design and plan our living quarters. Since then, the humble modern couch has transformed into numerous adaptations and inspired almost every type of sectional seat imaginable. If you are looking to renovate your room into a space that is useable, functional and aesthetically attractive, consider a modular sofa that incorporates a sense of comfort, style, along with some wonderful and surprising space-saving advantages.
Moreover, if you desire a piece of furniture with flexibility, one that can be altered and modified to suit changing needs, check out the following examples of sectional or modular sofas below and get inspired to deck out your new lounge space with re-configurable and uber-chic seating.
Purple—the colour of imagination and spirituality, of royalty and compassion. When making a statement in your living space, consider the colour of your modular sofa as a centrepiece for the rest of the room. Pick a hue that will evoke your desired ambience or atmosphere—this rich violet couch has immense presence and imparts contrast, intrigue, creativity and individuality.
This mammoth sectional seating encourages a sense of playfulness and vision, with enough room for the entire family; the sofa partitions the space and allows a sense of cohesiveness for such a large room. Combined with multiple colourful rugs and intriguing statement light fittings, this space is stylish, thoughtful with a hint of excitement and friskiness.
This modular sofa fits wonderfully within the classic or traditional architecture of this space, while contrasting features allow a sense of modernity and contemporary style. To emulate this in your own home or apartment space, simply pick a neutral toned all-in-one modular sofa, matched with spherical coffee tables, statement neon light fitting and black window sashes, for a space that roars with grandeur and elegant sophistication.
If you want something a little out of the ordinary, why not try combining a retro themed sectional sofa with stylish contrasting prints or patterns? This room’s bravura is epitomised by the clever use of seating, further enhancing this area are different elements that may seem unmatched but actually work in tandem to create a space that is intriguing and above all stylishly comfortable.
If conformity and traditionalism isn’t your thing, why not think ‘outside the box’ with modular seating that is anything but ordinary. This unconventional sofa is almost snake-like in shape and infuses the space with a subtle abstract eccentricity. If considering seating such as this in your own abode, ensure you have plentiful space, as a lack of space would cause this piece of furniture to look obtrusive and conspicuous.
One of the greatest benefits of modular sofas are their range of options—they are often available in larger than life sizes and inject a sense of comfort and luxury into your home. This is a perfect example of a large sectional sofa that exudes relaxation and truly embraces the word ‘lounge’.
Do you find it hard to choose seating that is flexible enough for your constantly changing aesthetic? Taking sectional and modular seating to the next level, this clean, dynamic and flexible seating offers the user numerous different configurations, which lend themselves perfectly to a small space or a cramped apartment area. Whether you decide to have a double chaise longue, a double sofa or all the pieces separately, there are enough options to reinvent your space regularly and ensure you never get bored with your living space.
La pièce de résistance, an all in one, sleek, standout seating station—this combination is truly a bold statement and will guarantee you and your guests each have enough space to get comfortable. To ensure this seat is used to its full design potential, keep it simple, establish this sofa as the centrepiece of the room, and the impressive main event.