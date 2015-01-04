Pattern of the moment: herringbone

Resembling the skeleton of a herring fish, herringbone is a timeless and enduring pattern that creates an instant sense of elegance and sophistication. Comprised of various rectangles in an interposed chevron formation, this intriguing zigzag can be incorporated into almost any domestic space with relative ease. Often known for its use in parquet or tile flooring, herringbone is a stylish and fashionable trend this year with the pattern being seen in decor in almost every room of the home, from tiled bathrooms to upholstered sofas to delightful throw cushions.

If you are looking for an ageless and effortlessly integrated pattern to give your space a hint of panache or a dash of flair, then look no further than herringbone, perfect for floors, walls and so much more—check out the following examples that effortlessly incorporate this wonderfully versatile pattern to create spaces that are stylish, fashionable and sophisticated.