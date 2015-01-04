Pattern of the moment: herringbone

Resembling the skeleton of a herring fish, herringbone is a timeless and enduring pattern that creates an instant sense of elegance and sophistication. Comprised of various rectangles in an interposed chevron formation, this intriguing zigzag can be incorporated into almost any domestic space with relative ease. Often known for its use in parquet or tile flooring, herringbone is a stylish and fashionable trend this year with the pattern being seen in decor in almost every room of the home, from tiled bathrooms to upholstered sofas to delightful throw cushions.
If you are looking for an ageless and effortlessly integrated pattern to give your space a hint of panache or a dash of flair, then look no further than herringbone, perfect for floors, walls and so much more—check out the following examples that effortlessly incorporate this wonderfully versatile pattern to create spaces that are stylish, fashionable and sophisticated.
When designing a living space, it is imperative you ensure your room is decorated to reflect the atmosphere and ambience that you desire. For this converted warehouse living space the vibe is cool, it is tranquil and it’s minimal—the satin timber floorboards coordinate perfectly with the neutral tone of the rug, and contrast effortlessly with the industrial iron and dark timber coffee table. The walls are a stark white and the black lined casement windows enhance the view outside. However with a space such as this, often you require an element of warmth, and this is delivered in the form of a comfortable grey sofa with herringbone cushions. Coupled with the plaid armchair, this space evokes a sense of inner-cool, of grace and understated style.
The most well-known herringbone pattern would have to be the timeless and hard-wearing parquet flooring. This wonderfully ageless design is perfect for almost any room of the house, it is stylish, tough and versatile—whether it is a ballroom or a butler’s pantry, this effortlessly chic herringbone pattern will most certainly stand the test of time, and indeed a great deal of foot traffic. To guarantee the life of your flooring, ensure it is properly maintained, polished and treated.
With the fast changing interior design trends it can be difficult to ensure you are up to date and employing a style that makes you feel comfortable and fashionable. Herringbone is one such trend that is almost guaranteed to reappear time and time again—it is enduring and sophisticated, versatile and full of potential. This example displays how herringbone can be used in the form of soft and plush fabrics and textiles, as a luxurious bed throw, and in a neutral and traditional tone. Pair this style of throw rug with painterly floral cushions, crisp white linen and an upholstered bedhead, for a space that is comfortable and fashionable without too much audacity.
This upholstered heritage couch exhibits an almost imperceptible herringbone pattern and consequently illustrates an ideal way to create a trendy and fashionable item without quashing its traditional influence through bold or imposing patterns. This style of furniture is unbelievably versatile and expresses how patterns can be incorporated delicately and subtly without being obvious. Place this item in almost any living space, but ensure you coordinate with other neutral toned accessories such as contrasting patterned throw cushions or textiles.
Another popular use for herringbone is tiling—this great example of bathroom tiling displays the versatility of this pattern and its ability to coordinate with timber furniture, contemporary finishes and heritage accessories. Consider tiling your bathroom floor with a herringbone pattern, and continuing it to an adjoining wall to create a feature of the herringbone and infuse interest and excitement to the space.