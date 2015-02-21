Bicycle storage

For the urban dweller, safely storing your bike can be the difference between a comfortable morning commute into the office, and waking up to find that yet again neighbourhood hooligans have seized your expensive and prized form of transport. Those that live in apartment buildings with private lock up storage are sorted, but what about the rest of the city's occupants? These days people are living in smaller and more confined spaces, and when not outside riding, storing a bike fashionably while additionally saving space can feel like an exercise in futility. However finding an area within a small home, studio or apartment needn’t seem a daunting or difficult task.
Most of us tend to dump our bikes in the front entry foyer or hallway, only to create clutter within the space and undo all of our good aesthetic design work—avoid the chaos and disorder that comes with storing a bicycle indoors, check out the following examples that turn your simple cycle into a work of art, or a functional multi-purpose space.
One of the most important things to consider when bringing your bike inside is choosing the best location to store it. Look for exposed areas alongside empty walls, and ensure the cycle will not extend into entrances or high foot traffic corridors when it is mounted. This bike valet is a perfect addition to the home and ensures your bike is sturdily affixed by its central frame, rather than the wheel, which can often cause twisting and warping to the hub.
This excellent bike holder similarly provides a sensible valet style wall mounting to hang ones cycle, whilst building upon on the aforementioned design to include a space that hides away a helmet and other bike related gadgets and paraphernalia. Use this bicycle mounting in a reasonably spacious corridor, or within a studio apartment for ultimate flexibility and versatility in your space.
If you are lucky enough to have a bicycle that is fancy, smart or technologically advanced, it is most likely a prized possession. So why not display it proudly upon the wall of your living space—not only will you create a sense of action and interest in the space, it will act as a conversational item while it saves you precious space in your corridor or entrance hall.
How about a functional piece of art that doubles as an unconventional space saver? Forget about your bike resting against the wall, collecting dust against the wheels and cluttering your valuable space - implement a smart way of hanging a bike on the wall and you will find you not only have more room, but your home feels structured, logical and organised. This bull wall hanger perfectly infuses the home or apartment with dynamism and interest, whilst acting as a practical support to mount your cycle.
If space really is of the essence, or perhaps you have two or more bikes that won’t suit a single bike hook, then consider mounting one bike above the other. You must choose which storage device works for your particular apartment or home—ceiling hooks will not work if you have low ceilings and conversely, wall mounted bicycles will be in the way if you have very small rooms. In this example, you can see how the space has been utilised extremely well and the bicycles are located out of the way from the main living space, but close to the door and easily accessible. If you have trouble lifting a bike from above your head, consider a bike hoist, they are mounted to the ceiling and allow an easy way to reach your bicycle without straining or potentially dropping it.
Living in a studio can be tough, with limited space you have limited options, and one of the last things you want to think about is mounting something to the wall, only to have to move it, should you change your furniture or decor. Implement a freestanding vertical bike holder that will ensure you can shift it around should your taste change. In addition to this, the vertical nature of the stand will guarantee you waste as little space as possible when storing your cycle.