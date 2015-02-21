Bicycle storage

For the urban dweller, safely storing your bike can be the difference between a comfortable morning commute into the office, and waking up to find that yet again neighbourhood hooligans have seized your expensive and prized form of transport. Those that live in apartment buildings with private lock up storage are sorted, but what about the rest of the city's occupants? These days people are living in smaller and more confined spaces, and when not outside riding, storing a bike fashionably while additionally saving space can feel like an exercise in futility. However finding an area within a small home, studio or apartment needn’t seem a daunting or difficult task.

Most of us tend to dump our bikes in the front entry foyer or hallway, only to create clutter within the space and undo all of our good aesthetic design work—avoid the chaos and disorder that comes with storing a bicycle indoors, check out the following examples that turn your simple cycle into a work of art, or a functional multi-purpose space.