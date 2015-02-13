Master bedroom retreats

When Darryl Kerrigan from the popular 90s Australian film ‘The Castle’ uttered the memorably poignant phrase “a man’s home is his castle” surely he was remiss in adding a crucial caveat: that the most important place within said castle is undoubtedly the bedroom. Our bedrooms are our relaxation stations, where we refuel, refresh and take a moment from our hectic and busy schedules to reinvigorate our minds and bodies and begin a new day revived and energised. It is for this reason the bedroom must exist as a space with style, plentiful in tranquil ambiance and replete with comfort and luxury. Moreover, when designing a bedroom space, it is often prudent to incorporate luxurious elements to enhance the area, and transform it from simple sleeping quarters into master bedroom suites fit for royalty. Check out the following envy-inducing and outrageously lavish master bedroom suites that will undeniably, and in true Darryl Kerrigan style, have you remarking ‘How’s the serenity?’