13 garden jobs you must do when heavy rain falls

If you're a keen gardening enthusiast, you will always keep an eye on the weather forecast. However, even those of you with less experience can translate what a dismal prediction will mean for your garden.

If you've taken the time to create a slice of outdoor heaven, or hired a professional to transform your space, you'll need to know what to do before, during and after heavy rain, so here we are with all the advice you'll ever need.

Your garden won't be able to thank you, but year-round healthy blooms will be thanks enough!