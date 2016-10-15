Your browser is out-of-date.

13 garden jobs you must do when heavy rain falls

press profile homify press profile homify
Traditional Garden, Unique Landscapes Unique Landscapes Country style garden
If you're a keen gardening enthusiast, you will always keep an eye on the weather forecast. However, even those of you with less experience can translate what a dismal prediction will mean for your garden. 

If you've taken the time to create a slice of outdoor heaven, or hired a professional to transform your space, you'll need to know what to do before, during and after heavy rain, so here we are with all the advice you'll ever need.

Your garden won't be able to thank you, but year-round healthy blooms will be thanks enough!

1. Before: Remove any dead limbs and heads as these can fall off under heavy rain and clog drains

Jardim romântico, Lúcia Vale Interiores Lúcia Vale Interiores Rustic style garden
Lúcia Vale Interiores

Lúcia Vale Interiores
Lúcia Vale Interiores
Lúcia Vale Interiores

2. Before: Try to support tall plants with stakes or else they might snap if the wind gets up

Contemporary Cottage Garden Yorkshire Gardens Rustic style garden
Yorkshire Gardens

Contemporary Cottage Garden

Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens

3. Before: Make sure you have adequate drainage and that any grates are free of debris

Country Garden, Chew Manga, Katherine Roper Landscape & Garden Design Katherine Roper Landscape & Garden Design Country style garden
Katherine Roper Landscape &amp; Garden Design

Country Garden, Chew Manga

Katherine Roper Landscape & Garden Design
Katherine Roper Landscape &amp; Garden Design
Katherine Roper Landscape & Garden Design

4. Before: Cover the most delicate plants so they aren't damaged by torrential downpours

Traditional Garden - Decked Seating Area Unique Landscapes Country style garden
Unique Landscapes

Traditional Garden—Decked Seating Area

Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes

5. During: Turn your compost and mulch in the rain to ensure everything gets an even drenching

A Modern Garden with Traditional Materials Yorkshire Gardens Modern garden
Yorkshire Gardens

A Modern Garden with Traditional Materials

Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens

6. During: Keep an eye on pots and planters to make sure they aren't flooding and move if necessary

A Colorful and Modern London Roof Terrace Project, Arthur Road Landscapes Arthur Road Landscapes Modern garden
Arthur Road Landscapes

A Colorful and Modern London Roof Terrace Project

Arthur Road Landscapes
Arthur Road Landscapes
Arthur Road Landscapes

7. After: Prevent slugs and snails from invading by sprinkling salt on your wet paths and terraces

Path leading to office. JULIAN HUNTER ARCHITECTS Modern garden
JULIAN HUNTER ARCHITECTS

Path leading to office.

JULIAN HUNTER ARCHITECTS
JULIAN HUNTER ARCHITECTS
JULIAN HUNTER ARCHITECTS

8. After: Check on any root vegetables you're growing and re-cover any exposed roots with soil

Vegetable garden witihn a country estate Roeder Landscape Design Ltd Country style garden
Roeder Landscape Design Ltd

Vegetable garden witihn a country estate

Roeder Landscape Design Ltd
Roeder Landscape Design Ltd
Roeder Landscape Design Ltd

9. After: Get weeding done while the soil is moist as they'll pull straight out!

railway sleeper path Fenton Roberts Garden Design Rustic style garden
Fenton Roberts Garden Design

railway sleeper path

Fenton Roberts Garden Design
Fenton Roberts Garden Design
Fenton Roberts Garden Design

10. After: Pick mint after the rain and it will be revived and perfect for cooking with or making into tea

Country Cottage Garden Bandon Interior Design Country style garden cottage garden,country garden,patio,pots and plants,terracotta pots,shrubs,garden border
Bandon Interior Design

Country Cottage Garden

Bandon Interior Design
Bandon Interior Design
Bandon Interior Design

11. After: Similarly, lettuce is always freshest after a shower so make it a salad after a rainstorm

Mote Avenue, Maidstone Cowen Garden Design Country style garden
Cowen Garden Design

Mote Avenue, Maidstone

Cowen Garden Design
Cowen Garden Design
Cowen Garden Design

12. After: Don't walk on the lawn straight after heavy rain as it will be sodden and prone to misshaping

Oakhill Road, Putney, Concept Eight Architects Concept Eight Architects Modern garden
Concept Eight Architects

Oakhill Road, Putney

Concept Eight Architects
Concept Eight Architects
Concept Eight Architects

13. After: If rain is pooling on the lawn, you'll have to walk on it to give it a fork. This will drain the collected water.

Garden Room Unique Landscapes Country style garden
Unique Landscapes

Garden Room

Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes

More more seasonal garden advice, take a look at this Ideabook: 14 Ideas To Get Your Garden Shipshape For Autumn.

Do you look after your garden come rain or shine?

