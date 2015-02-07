8 easy ways to overhaul your kitchen space

A stylish, smart and serviceable kitchen can really make or break the practical aesthetic of a house or apartment. It is the central huddling point for many home-based activities, chitchat and a snack, gathering with friends, ruminating on the week’s disasters and achievements, or simply perusing a great recipe book and catering to your gastronomic desires. For this reason, it is imperative we treat this cherished and essential space with the respect it deserves—flush out the filth, dredge the distasteful dinnerware and get ready to revamp your space with some uncomplicated and practical kitchen renovation solutions.
Take a look at the following examples below and let Homify show you how to transform your kitchen from plain and perfunctory to chic and convenient.
One area of the kitchen that is constantly overlooked are the kitchen drawers. Too often you see a decades-old plastic drawer insert that has seen its share of breakfasts, lunches and dinners—it is full of exotic crumbs, covered in knife scratches and slides back and forth within its space, hiding the teaspoons right at the back just when you need them. It’s time for the drawer revolution, out with the old and in with the new. These days there are numerous options when it comes to drawer design—pick one that suits your tastes and your utensils, clear out the old unworkable tools, and purchase some newer, hard-wearing and long-lasting equipment.
The same can be said for pantries—who hasn’t owned or seen a pantry that is filled with jars of condiments dating back to the early 90s? A space filled with spices that could taste no spicier than an old tin of dust, or abundant packets of 2-minute noodles with expiry dates from the Thatcher administration. Get your food transformation happening and clear out the condiments, ditch the deceased dressings, and jettison the jams—make space for some new shelving, a clear system of ingredients and not only will your pantry be easier to navigate, but your life will be refreshed and reinvigorated to start the new year healthily and happily.
If the budget permits, consider purchasing a new statement appliance for your home. It may not be a stunning built in 3-door refrigeration system such as shown in this example, but you may consider investing in a dishwasher, a small wine fridge, or a new gas stove—all of these small but important changes can drastically affect how you function in your kitchen and the effectiveness of its operation.
If you want to give your space a decor or design makeover, consider changing the walls, splashback, or floors. This example shows how a tiles wall can add great character and charm to the space, whilst the tiled floors give a stylish sophistication and create interest in the room.
One way to spice up your kitchen area is by refreshing your crockery, cutlery or accessories. If you have a patchwork of old and faded crockery, you might want to consider donating them to your local goodwill store and refreshing your space with a set of new equipment. This example shows a nifty take on timeless white dinnerware and enlivens it with natural elements such as bamboo and out of the ordinary shapes.
If your kitchen needs a complete overhaul, consider a lick of paint to add style, trendiness and a little zing to your cooking space. Think ‘outside the box’, check out this example and consider painting both the cupboards and the walls to coordinate the space and infuse some contemporary attitude. Budget permitting, you may want to get a sparkly new counter-top fitted to match your new design.
Lighting can play a huge role in the atmosphere and ambience of a space. If the lighting is dull or dreary, the space will most likely take on that feeling and become bland and boring. Get creative with your space and install some statement light fittings above the island or bench in your space—this will enhance the light and instil an element of style and flair.
Probably one of the easiest and most dramatic ways to change the atmosphere or design of a room is with wallpaper. Who says this wonderful and versatile material can’t be utilised in the kitchen? Try a new and exciting wallpaper in your kitchen space and watch the renovation transform your domestic space into something stylish and reinvigorated.