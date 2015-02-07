8 easy ways to overhaul your kitchen space

A stylish, smart and serviceable kitchen can really make or break the practical aesthetic of a house or apartment. It is the central huddling point for many home-based activities, chitchat and a snack, gathering with friends, ruminating on the week’s disasters and achievements, or simply perusing a great recipe book and catering to your gastronomic desires. For this reason, it is imperative we treat this cherished and essential space with the respect it deserves—flush out the filth, dredge the distasteful dinnerware and get ready to revamp your space with some uncomplicated and practical kitchen renovation solutions.

Take a look at the following examples below and let Homify show you how to transform your kitchen from plain and perfunctory to chic and convenient.