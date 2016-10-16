Your browser is out-of-date.

Garden must-have features for party lovers

outdoor kitchen, wood-fired oven
Do you love being the talk of the town? Is making your neighbour envious at the top of your agenda? Well, we have some amazing garden features to show you, which will have everyone for miles around coveting your outdoor space. 

By looking at some of the incredible projects completed by professionals, we've honed in on those precious few installations that are sure to elicit some serious garden envy.

Read on and see which you might fancy investing in!

1. This amazing garden annex, complete with terrace, is incredible. Talk about a brilliant guest suite!

homify GardenGreenhouses & pavilions
homify

homify
homify
homify

2. Why simply barbecue when you can griddle, grill and char to perfection? A top of the range, gas-fired barbecue is a must

view of sink, BBQ and fridge wood-fired oven Classic style garden
wood-fired oven

view of sink, BBQ and fridge

wood-fired oven
wood-fired oven
wood-fired oven

3. A pretty pond elevates a garden from nice to fabulous

Koiteich in Marburg, Kirchner Garten & Teich GmbH Kirchner Garten & Teich GmbH Modern garden
Kirchner Garten &amp; Teich GmbH

Kirchner Garten & Teich GmbH
Kirchner Garten &amp; Teich GmbH
Kirchner Garten & Teich GmbH

4. A vegetable patch not only looks great (when organised properly), it will also reduce your household bills

Featherbrook House, PKA Architects Ltd PKA Architects Ltd Modern garden
PKA Architects Ltd

Featherbrook House

PKA Architects Ltd
PKA Architects Ltd
PKA Architects Ltd

5. Funky, modern water features add subtle style and elegance to a garden

Natural stone pond Aquajoy water gardens ltd Modern garden
Aquajoy water gardens ltd

Natural stone pond

Aquajoy water gardens ltd
Aquajoy water gardens ltd
Aquajoy water gardens ltd

6. A perfectly laid path finishes a garden to perfection and shows real attention to detail

Hausgarten Peek - Cube Garden, SUD[D]EN Gärten und Landschaften SUD[D]EN Gärten und Landschaften Modern garden
SUD[D]EN Gärten und Landschaften

SUD[D]EN Gärten und Landschaften
SUD[D]EN Gärten und Landschaften
SUD[D]EN Gärten und Landschaften

7. Perfect for families, a giant treehouse will gain you cool parent points

Imaginative Tree House Charm, Squirrel Design Tree Houses Limited Squirrel Design Tree Houses Limited Rustic style garden
Squirrel Design Tree Houses Limited

Imaginative Tree House Charm

Squirrel Design Tree Houses Limited
Squirrel Design Tree Houses Limited
Squirrel Design Tree Houses Limited

8. A small but wonderfully effective fire pit will keep you warm in the winter and help you enjoy your garden for longer, when your neighbours are stuck inside!

1.2m rustic sandstone firepit , Lithic Fire Lithic Fire Rustic style garden Sandstone rustic stone,outdoor furniture,relaxing,entertaining
Lithic Fire

1.2m rustic sandstone firepit

Lithic Fire
Lithic Fire
Lithic Fire

9. Who wants a shed for storing tools and wellies when you can have a stunning summerhouse?

http://www.gardenaffairs.co.uk/our-ranges/log-cabins/ homify Country style garden
homify

http://www.gardenaffairs.co.uk/our-ranges/log-cabins/

homify
homify
homify

10. Let's take it down a notch and talk about a simple garden feature; a perfect lawn. Luscious, green and with no dry patches, your neighbours will want to know your secrets!

Designergarten, L-A-E LandschaftsArchitektur Ehrig & Partner L-A-E LandschaftsArchitektur Ehrig & Partner Modern garden
L-A-E LandschaftsArchitektur Ehrig &amp; Partner

L-A-E LandschaftsArchitektur Ehrig & Partner
L-A-E LandschaftsArchitektur Ehrig &amp; Partner
L-A-E LandschaftsArchitektur Ehrig & Partner

11. Rockeries look fabulous, are easy to create and need little to no maintenance

Referenzen II, MM NATURSTEIN GMBH MM NATURSTEIN GMBH Classic style garden Stone
MM NATURSTEIN GMBH

MM NATURSTEIN GMBH
MM NATURSTEIN GMBH
MM NATURSTEIN GMBH

12. Who wants to clutter up a lovely garden with bikes? Not us! So this mini-store with green roof is a lovely way to protect your steel steed

Bike and log store with green roof Organic Roofs Modern garden
Organic Roofs

Bike and log store with green roof

Organic Roofs
Organic Roofs
Organic Roofs

13. Eye-catching garden fencing is impossible to ignore, so how about going all out?

Edelstahltore Bergtor in der Schweiz, Edelstahl Atelier Crouse: Edelstahl Atelier Crouse: Modern garden
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:

Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:

14. A terrace is one thing, but a covered terrace is a sure-fire way to ensure a little jealousy over the fence, especially when it's raining and you're still living it up!

​S-line Pergola EcoCurves - Bespoke Glulam Timber Arches Garden
EcoCurves—Bespoke Glulam Timber Arches

​S-line Pergola

EcoCurves - Bespoke Glulam Timber Arches
EcoCurves—Bespoke Glulam Timber Arches
EcoCurves - Bespoke Glulam Timber Arches

15. Does anyone not love pizza? A brick pizza oven is the ultimate garden accessory

Backofen, wohnfeuer wohnfeuer Eclectic style garden Stone
wohnfeuer

wohnfeuer
wohnfeuer
wohnfeuer

16. Do you know what always gets a lot of attention? Being different! This outbuilding could be anything from a sleepover hut to a sauna. We want one regardless and so will your neighbours!

10m² Barbecue Cabin in a Derbyshire garden. Arctic Cabins Scandinavian style garden
Arctic Cabins

10m² Barbecue Cabin in a Derbyshire garden.

Arctic Cabins
Arctic Cabins
Arctic Cabins

17. Fruit trees are a great addition to a garden, releasing gorgeous aromas and offering fresh produce every year

Gartendesign, Phillys Interior Design Phillys Interior Design Mediterranean style garden
Phillys Interior Design

Phillys Interior Design
Phillys Interior Design
Phillys Interior Design

18. How about a hot tub to turn your neighbours green?

homify Classic style garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

19. A fresh herb garden is fab for so many reasons, not least because it'll make your garden look and smell incredible

A small contemporary front garden homify Modern garden
homify

A small contemporary front garden

homify
homify
homify

For more wonderful garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 17 Really Simple Ideas For A Really, Really Great Garden.

Top 5 Projects of the Week: Easy Home Decluttering to Super Low-Maintenance Gardens
Which of these would you most like in your garden?

