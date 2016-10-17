​15 tricks to squeeze more out of your limited storage

Wouldn’t it be grand if we could just conjure up an extra room whenever needed? Say the living room was getting cluttered, and we needed some extra legroom for those sofas and credenzas – what could be more exquisite than an entire new room magically appearing?

Sadly, life is no Disney movie, which means no extra space appearing out of thin air. But it’s not all doom and gloom, for today we bring you some smart tricks in which you can maximise your existing storage space by working with what you’ve got – no sledgehammer of fairy godmother required!