Laurel and Hardy, salt and pepper, spaghetti and meatballs, Batman and Robin, what do all these things have in common? They are famous pairings, two items that just work flawlessly together, coordinating and contrasting seamlessly and effortlessly. Along with numerous other wonderful gastronomic or humorous pairings, we cannot forget the timeless and stylish grouping of two popular hues, two tones that have been working together in perfect contradiction for eons: black and white. One of the easiest and possibly most effective design elements to incorporate into one's home is the use of contrast when decorating or renovating.
One stylish way to incorporate this enduring pairing is with black window sashes and white contrasting walls—make a statement, be bold and check out the following examples that highlight and make a statement of their windows whilst exuding class and sophistication.
Black window sashes can either look extremely contemporary, or very traditional—in this case, they take on a wonderful individuality and transform this heritage style home into something with a little pizzazz, a bit of majesty and truly highlight the wonderful style of this casement window. These bronze casements are set within deep reveals and stone elements that form a division between each of the three windows, they provide excellent decoration and the light neutral tone of the stone contrasts perfectly with the deep darkness of the bronze. Pair this style of casement window with rich natural decoration such as animal elements, or dark glazed ceramics.
Often the colour black can seem like a gloomy and strange colour to use for the inside trim of a window—it can be hard to imagine how it might look and, when transforming your space from a neutral tone, black might feel a little unwieldy and burdensome to the space. Nothing could be further from the truth. Black actually opens up many spaces and draws attention to the view outside, which is excellent if you have a small space. Here the black is used on both the window sash and the doorframe—it allows the wonderful green garden beyond to become part of the space and injects the sense of nature into the space.
When working with black window sashes, consider adding an additional element in the form of a black-framed mirror. This wonderful addition creates a feeling of symmetry between the two surfaces and generates impact and a sense of robust durability on the space. Added to this is the black light fitting which coordinates perfectly with the black and white colour palette developed in this bathroom. When undertaking a bold contrasting design such as this, remember to ensure you stick to clean pieces that enhance the space and add refinement without becoming bulky or cumbersome.
These striking period bronze windows are the perfect example of how black, or dark trim window sashes, can enhance the view beyond the home. In this case, the sight outside is spectacular and the kitchen sink has been purposefully set in this position to ensure it maximises the viewing potential of the user. For the rest of the space, the thin dark lined casement windows draw your attention inward and guarantee you embrace the picturesque scene beyond. Moreover the stone surrounds add rigidity and robustness to the design while the floral arrangements soften the space and inject a sense of romance.
This stylish bedroom embraces the black window trim and creates a space that is contemporary, industrial and chic. Matched with the charcoal ceiling and dark timber floorboards, this space creates a sense of intrigue and sumptuousness. Emulate this design with soft grey furnishings, modern art and striking contrast bursts of colour for a space that is sophisticated and edgy.
This is a perfect example of utilising the black window sash and ensuring the rest of the room is neutral and muted in tone and colour scheme. This window is highlighted perfectly by the rich black lines that draw you into the space and ensure the large double hung windows do not withdraw into the space but are bold and tasteful.