The Don't evers for a smart home

Home organisation is such a tricky endeavour to get right and, even if you think you're doing all the right things, you could still be making your life more complicated than it needs to be.

We don't want that to be the case so we've taken a look at how the professionals, such as interior designers and cleaners, tackle the mammoth task of keeping a home organised and tidy.

From small bedrooms buried in excess clothing to home offices overrun with storage boxes, we think we've identified the main organisation mistakes that people make.

Take a look at them and find out how you can avoid making them yourself!