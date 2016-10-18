Awkward things guests notice in your home (so fix 'em!)

Expecting company? Whether it’s overnight guests or a friend dropping by for coffee, having visitors is one of the most panic-inducing activities for a lot of people. Suddenly it’s a mad rush to get things done and make that house look spotless – as if your friend/guest is expecting a 100% immaculate space!
Relax – it’s not that bad. Things which you're stressed about (like that one wall in the guest bathroom that still needs to get painted) will most likely not even register on your visitor’s radar. However, there are certain spots which a guest will definitely notice, and where you need to focus and put some effort in if you want your guest’s visit to be as comfortable as possible – and we know exactly what they are!
Chances are very well that your houseguest is going to be visiting that bathroom. Even if nature doesn’t come calling, a lot of people still relish that chance of seeing somebody else’s bathroom, as it is an area that a lot of people take for granted.
It can be hard to look at a bathroom with fresh eyes on a day-to-day basis. And although you shouldn’t go too crazy over this, we still advise you to ensure that the sink and toilet are clean, and that there is enough toilet paper.
With the kitchen being one of the social zones, your guests will definitely wander in there, and if they’re staying overnight, they may even approach it barefoot. And there is nothing worse than walking into a kitchen and feeling like you’re stepping on crumbs or something sticky.
Make sure to give those floors a good mopping first.
If you’re having overnight guests, make sure each person has at least one clean bath towel and washcloth (yes, most bring their own, but what if they forgot to pack theirs?). Women might want a separate one for their hair, so be sure to keep an extra one in case.
And always let guests know where to put their dirty towels.
It’s always customary to offer a drink, particularly if your guests have been travelling a long way to get to you. Offer your overnight visitors a drink or a snack once they’ve dropped their belongings off in their room.
A lot of us use our table surfaces for multiple purposes, especially the kitchen table which doubles up as a home office. But when guests enter, the last thing they want to see is stacks of bills and heaps of print-outs taking centre stage in the kitchen.
Pick a spot in your home to be the temporary storage area for those sorts of files for the duration of your guest’s stay/visit. And after they’re gone, you can put the papers back in their original spot so you don’t forget about that unfinished business.
Your nose may be used to all the smells in your home, but your visitor’s certainly isn’t. Especially if you have pets, you may not notice a distracting odour in your home.
Rather be on the safe side and spritz a bit of air freshener, or light a scented candle in the kitchen and bathroom.
You probably don’t think about the state of your fridge too often, but visitors will definitely peek in with fresh eyes. To keep it looking fresh, just take five minutes and remove all expired condiments and produce past their prime. Then do a quick wipe-down of the shelves.
This is actually a neat habit which you can do each week, regardless if you have visitors or not.
Overnight guests definitely notice sheets, seeing as they’ll be sleeping on them. The least you can do is prepare fresh linens that are free of rips and stains.
This one’s only for overnight guests – make sure you have enough space in that wardrobe/closet for your visitor’s belongings. A hanger or two (depending on how long they’re staying) plus a few empty drawers should do it.
You do not need to be clearing out every single piece of clutter, just as long as the guest bedroom is open and comfortable.
