Awkward things guests notice in your home (so fix 'em!)

Expecting company? Whether it’s overnight guests or a friend dropping by for coffee, having visitors is one of the most panic-inducing activities for a lot of people. Suddenly it’s a mad rush to get things done and make that house look spotless – as if your friend/guest is expecting a 100% immaculate space!

Relax – it’s not that bad. Things which you're stressed about (like that one wall in the guest bathroom that still needs to get painted) will most likely not even register on your visitor’s radar. However, there are certain spots which a guest will definitely notice, and where you need to focus and put some effort in if you want your guest’s visit to be as comfortable as possible – and we know exactly what they are!