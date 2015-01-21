Furnishing a one-room apartment

One room apartments are often home to young professionals starting out on the property ladder, and to professionals who commute and need a place to lay their weary heads during the week. Many people renting on a budget search for one-room apartments, and they are becoming increasingly popular and sought after in big cities. Finding a great little apartment is the first step, but then it actually needs to be furnished. This is often equally as challenging as securing your studio flat to begin with, but now there are lots of designers who cater for this market, with fold out furniture and clever, space-saving designs.

With some imagination, creativity, and savvy shopping, you can create an enviable home that suits your lifestyle. Read through our tips on how best to work with the space you have: