Garden ideas for sociable flavour to outdoor space

We know that having a gorgeous garden is fantastic, but we're always a little surprised when people don't also make them super sociable. Seriously, why go to all the trouble of creating a stunning spot if you're not going to enjoy it with friends and family?
If you've been considering adding a little more of a sociable flavour to your outdoor space, this is the place to be as we've found some lovely styles that we know will excite and inspire you.
Get your gardener on standby, as you're going to love at least one of these examples enough to copy it this weekend!
Setting up a sociable seating area that surrounds a fire pit is a fantastic way to ensure year-round parties and al fresco entertaining!
In a garden filled with luscious greenery, a raised deck with comfortable chairs is just the ticket! Imagine a warm afternoon out here
If you have a small garden you can still up its social standing by simply turning an adjoining window into a bar! Fun, easy and super cool all in one
The most sociable gardens will have seating and dining areas all ready to use. In a larger space, we really do admire this 'outdoor living room' design
If your garden simply amounts to a terrace, don't think that we haven't thought of you too. A small bistro dining set is all you need to up your social style, giving you no excuse for not throwing a fabulous dinner party!
Simple bench seating and a parasol make family fun in the garden easy. Perfect for midday snacking when the heat is on, or evening dining whatever the weather
If you don't want to disrupt your flora too much, a small patio could be all you need to install. Once it's laid, it's just a case of adding a table and chairs.
Minimal garden sacrifice for maximum sociable gain!
We do suffer with unpredictable weather here in the UK so a covered seating area is never a bad idea! This lovely open-front garden outbuilding is the perfect way to entertain guests without worrying about a downpour
Talk about having everything! If maintaining a garden isn't for you, you can turn your whole outdoor space into an entertainment zone.
A perfect patio, an easy to look after dining set and a fire pit will all make your space inviting and none of them will need weeding!
Simple is often better so, for a pretty and easy sociable garden, simply pop some single chairs out on a deck or patio and add some atmospheric outdoor lighting.
If you're fortunate enough to already have a terrace, are you making the most of it?
Ultra comfortable, luxury furniture will essentially turn your terrace into a whole extra room. Decorate as you would an interior space and watch your friends never want to leave!
A party annex might be an expense you aren't ready for, but it does lend itself to weatherproof socialising! Imagine sitting out on this terrace and being able to simply leap inside when the heavens open.
Even small pools are a huge extravagance but we couldn't talk about sociable gardens without mentioning them. With sun loungers and comfortable seating nearby, you really wouldn't ever get a minute to yourself, especially in summer!
From one extreme to another, we wanted to show you that even a super simple picnic set up can be impactful, beautiful and super social.
If you don't want to spend a lot on furniture, grab some cushions and make the most of your garden floor.
