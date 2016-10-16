Your browser is out-of-date.

Garden ideas for sociable flavour to outdoor space

Stealth Boat Fire Table - Southampton, Rivelin Rivelin GardenFire pits & barbecues
We know that having a gorgeous garden is fantastic, but we're always a little surprised when people don't also make them super sociable. Seriously, why go to all the trouble of creating a stunning spot if you're not going to enjoy it with friends and family? 

If you've been considering adding a little more of a sociable flavour to your outdoor space, this is the place to be as we've found some lovely styles that we know will excite and inspire you.

Get your gardener on standby, as you're going to love at least one of these examples enough to copy it this weekend!

1. Sociable seating

Stealth Boat Fire Table - Southampton Rivelin GardenFire pits & barbecues
Rivelin

Stealth Boat Fire Table—Southampton

Rivelin
Rivelin
Rivelin

Setting up a sociable seating area that surrounds a fire pit is a fantastic way to ensure year-round parties and al fresco entertaining!

2. Decking

Traditional Garden - Decked Seating Area and Vertical Wooden Screening Unique Landscapes Country style garden
Unique Landscapes

Traditional Garden—Decked Seating Area and Vertical Wooden Screening

Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes

In a garden filled with luscious greenery, a raised deck with comfortable chairs is just the ticket! Imagine a warm afternoon out here

3. What's your poison?

Denver Street Lot 7, Uptic Studios Uptic Studios Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Uptic Studios

Denver Street Lot 7

Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios

If you have a small garden you can still up its social standing by simply turning an adjoining window into a bar! Fun, easy and super cool all in one

4. Outdoor living room

Maison Frie au Four, CCD Architects CCD Architects Rustic style dressing room
CCD Architects

Maison Frie au Four

CCD Architects
CCD Architects
CCD Architects

The most sociable gardens will have seating and dining areas all ready to use. In a larger space, we really do admire this 'outdoor living room' design

5. Small terrace

Roof terrace 3, Paul Newman Landscapes Paul Newman Landscapes Balconies, verandas & terracesAccessories & decoration
Paul Newman Landscapes

Roof terrace 3

Paul Newman Landscapes
Paul Newman Landscapes
Paul Newman Landscapes

If your garden simply amounts to a terrace, don't think that we haven't thought of you too. A small bistro dining set is all you need to up your social style, giving you no excuse for not throwing a fabulous dinner party!

6. Bench seating

Weishäupl, Brandstores - das Markenmöbel Portal Brandstores - das Markenmöbel Portal GardenFurniture
Brandstores—das Markenmöbel Portal

Brandstores - das Markenmöbel Portal
Brandstores—das Markenmöbel Portal
Brandstores - das Markenmöbel Portal

Simple bench seating and a parasol make family fun in the garden easy. Perfect for midday snacking when the heat is on, or evening dining whatever the weather

7. Small patio

Hangman Valley Residence, Uptic Studios Uptic Studios Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Uptic Studios

Hangman Valley Residence

Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios

If you don't want to disrupt your flora too much, a small patio could be all you need to install. Once it's laid, it's just a case of adding a table and chairs. 

Minimal garden sacrifice for maximum sociable gain!

8. Covered seating

Villa, GRNT3D GRNT3D Classic style garden
GRNT3D

GRNT3D
GRNT3D
GRNT3D

We do suffer with unpredictable weather here in the UK so a covered seating area is never a bad idea! This lovely open-front garden outbuilding is the perfect way to entertain guests without worrying about a downpour

9. Have everything

Chelsea Creek - copyright St George Plc Aralia Modern garden Iron/Steel Grey roof terrace,rooftop garden,roof garden,garden design,landscape architecture,landscape architect,landscape design,garden designer,architecture
Aralia

Chelsea Creek—copyright St George Plc

Aralia
Aralia
Aralia

Talk about having everything! If maintaining a garden isn't for you, you can turn your whole outdoor space into an entertainment zone. 

A perfect patio, an easy to look after dining set and a fire pit will all make your space inviting and none of them will need weeding!

10. Less can be more

Lampade da terra, in-es.artdesign in-es.artdesign Balconies, verandas & terracesLighting
in-es.artdesign

in-es.artdesign
in-es.artdesign
in-es.artdesign

Simple is often better so, for a pretty and easy sociable garden, simply pop some single chairs out on a deck or patio and add some atmospheric outdoor lighting.

11. Luxury terrace

JSR WINTER GARDEN, Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik Mediterranean style garden
Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik

JSR WINTER GARDEN

Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik
Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik
Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik

If you're fortunate enough to already have a terrace, are you making the most of it? 

Ultra comfortable, luxury furniture will essentially turn your terrace into a whole extra room. Decorate as you would an interior space and watch your friends never want to leave!

12. Party annex

The shed GK Architects Ltd GardenAccessories & decoration
GK Architects Ltd

The shed

GK Architects Ltd
GK Architects Ltd
GK Architects Ltd

A party annex might be an expense you aren't ready for, but it does lend itself to weatherproof socialising! Imagine sitting out on this terrace and being able to simply leap inside when the heavens open.

13. Modest pool

Bartholomew Landscaping design and installation of a London garden Bartholomew Landscaping Modern garden
Bartholomew Landscaping

Bartholomew Landscaping design and installation of a London garden

Bartholomew Landscaping
Bartholomew Landscaping
Bartholomew Landscaping

Even small pools are a huge extravagance but we couldn't talk about sociable gardens without mentioning them. With sun loungers and comfortable seating nearby, you really wouldn't ever get a minute to yourself, especially in summer!

14. Simple but social

'Tutti giù per terra', Barbara Negretti - Garden design - Barbara Negretti - Garden design - Garden
Barbara Negretti —Garden design—

Barbara Negretti - Garden design -
Barbara Negretti —Garden design—
Barbara Negretti - Garden design -

From one extreme to another, we wanted to show you that even a super simple picnic set up can be impactful, beautiful and super social.

If you don't want to spend a lot on furniture, grab some cushions and make the most of your garden floor.

For more helpful garden ideas, take a look at this Ideabook: 13 Garden Jobs You Must Do When Heavy Rain Falls.

What feature would you most like to add to your garden?

