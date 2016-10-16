Your browser is out-of-date.

Top 5 Projects of the Week: Easy Home Decluttering to Super Low-Maintenance Gardens

Rob Fox—homify Rob Fox—homify
Home Staging Reetdachhaus auf Sylt, Immofoto-Sylt Immofoto-Sylt Country style corridor, hallway& stairs
Switch your phone onto silent. Ignore that knock at the door. Get comfortable and then let's take a few minutes to have a look back at our biggest hitting Ideabooks of the last week here on homify.

All votes were cast (by you) and we take the pleasure of presenting them here. In a very particular order, we'll see; easy ways to declutter your home; low-cost home decorating tricks; sneaky ways to hide your home's ugly bits;  extremely low-maintenance garden ideas and garden fencing that would catch your neighbour's eye.

Plenty to get stuck into so let's jump to it!

1. Easy Peasy Ways to Declutter Your Home (And Mind)

RISTRUTTURAZIONE: una casa da monte affacciata sul lago , STUDIO PAOLA FAVRETTO SAGL STUDIO PAOLA FAVRETTO SAGL Rustic style bedroom Engineered Wood White
There's a lot to be said for embracing some healthy decluttering on a regular basis. However, if you have no idea where to begin, we've done all the hard work for you and pulled together 15 fantastic tips.

The way we see it is, why bother creating a stunning home with furnishings any interior designer would be proud of, if you're not going to strive to keep it as fresh and usable as possible?

With that in mind, take a look at our top tips and see if your kitchen, living room, or every room in your home for that matter, could be due a little simplification!

2. Home Decorating Tricks You Can Do On The Cheap!

Home Staging Reetdachhaus auf Sylt, Immofoto-Sylt Immofoto-Sylt Country style corridor, hallway& stairs
We all want a beautiful home—the sort that really wows guests and makes a stunning impression—but how can you get one without the expensive price tag that so often accompanies the loveliest spaces?

While interior designers might be a lot more reasonable than you expect, it's all the little accessories and home furnishing touches that will soon increase your budget, so we've taken some advice from some of the best decorators out there to create a low-cost list of amazing tips.

From hallways to bathrooms, we have some great ideas that will transform every room in your home.

3. Sneaky Ways to Hide Your Home's Ugly Bits!

Departamento DG, Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Modern media room
Even the most beautiful, well thought out and perfectly tidy homes have unsightly bits that you might not think about or even notice, but guests will. 

We're not trying to panic you though, as we're not just going to tell you what these ugly additions are, but also how to disguise them! Interior designers have been hiding the ugly in homes for years so, if you want to make sure your home design is meeting with their exacting standards, read on to find out how to make your living room lovely and your dining room divine!

4. Super Low-Maintenance Gardens (So One Less Hassle)

homify Classic style garden
If you're keen to create a gorgeous garden but don't want to commit to an extensive programme of gardening, upkeep and maintenance, we've got plenty of inspiration for you here

The secret to a usable, beautiful space that doesn't need constant tending is to think about your plant choices carefully and embrace easy-to-clean materials too. Having looked at some of our favourite landscape architect projects, we've discovered all the secrets for planning and executing a simple but effective outdoor space. 

Curious to find out more?

5. Garden Fence Ideas (Your Neighbours Will Also Like)

Deluxe Betonzäune, Morganland Morganland GardenFencing & walls
Garden fencing isn't typically something that fires up creativity but we want to change all that today by showing you some of the most incredible examples, made from a variety of modern materials.

Landscape architects have long understood what a dramatic impact a gorgeous garden fence can have on your outdoor space and now, it's time you knew it too. 

Take a look at these funky ideas and see if you might be tempted to try any out in your garden.

We'd love to hear which article was your favourite!

