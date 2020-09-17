Your browser is out-of-date.

19 delightful decking ideas (to improve any size garden)

House 2, New Delhi, India, Morphogenesis Morphogenesis Balconies, verandas & terracesFurniture
Looking to carve yourself a neat little al fresco socialising/dining zone? Even though this year’s warm weather is just about over, there’s no reason why you can’t start thinking about what a well-designed outdoor spot can do for your lifestyle, not to mention your social life. 

Regardless of whether you have a large or small garden or conservatory, and whether it's in the city or the countryside, there are a few staples that can work in any space. One of those is decking. 

Professionals in the industry, such as Gardeners, can tell you the reason that decking is a classic garden addition, which is that natural wood just never goes out of style and always looks phenomenal. Plus, it's not difficult to install!

We don’t need to be reminding anyone about how trendy it is to style up outdoor living spaces. Or how fun it can be to scope out various garden furnishings and outdoor accessories to make your new garden decking come to life.

But since we have these gorgeous photographs detailing beautiful decking ideas, let’s take a look for some extra inspiration, shall we? 


1. A small square of decking makes a perfect patio area and can be installed in hours

Small town garden homify Modern garden
homify

Small town garden

homify
homify
homify

2. Rooftop gardens finished with beautiful decking remain one of the most contemporary and modern decking ideas

Ipe hardwood decking Greenmans Yard Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Greenmans Yard

Ipe hardwood decking

Greenmans Yard
Greenmans Yard
Greenmans Yard

3. Grey decking looks great when complemented by some vibrant potted plants

Grasnden, London, Scenario Architecture Scenario Architecture Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Scenario Architecture

Grasnden, London

Scenario Architecture
Scenario Architecture
Scenario Architecture

4. A richly coloured stain on your decking will instantly add bags of style

Garden - Canary Wharf, Millennium Interior Designers Millennium Interior Designers Modern garden
Millennium Interior Designers

Garden—Canary Wharf

Millennium Interior Designers
Millennium Interior Designers
Millennium Interior Designers

5. Balconies are ideal for decking as they have crisp edges to work to

Contemporary Home, Bude, Cornwall The Bazeley Partnership Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
The Bazeley Partnership

Contemporary Home, Bude, Cornwall

The Bazeley Partnership
The Bazeley Partnership
The Bazeley Partnership

6. Decking contrasts perfectly with bricks and other stone patio materials

Garapa Decking from Russwood Russwood - Flooring - Cladding - Decking Classic style garden
Russwood—Flooring—Cladding—Decking

Garapa Decking from Russwood

Russwood - Flooring - Cladding - Decking
Russwood—Flooring—Cladding—Decking
Russwood - Flooring - Cladding - Decking

7. In a minimalist setting, warm wooden decking really stands out

Roof Deck / Decking Unique Landscapes Classic style balcony, veranda & terrace
Unique Landscapes

Roof Deck / Decking

Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes

8. Small courtyards look super high-end when they have dark wood decking in place

Basement garden space. Greenmans Yard Rustic style balcony, veranda & terrace
Greenmans Yard

Basement garden space.

Greenmans Yard
Greenmans Yard
Greenmans Yard

9. You don't need to add a lot of decking to make a big impression. This small terrace is just darling!

​Highgrove Cabin 40 mm timber 576cm x300 cm. constructed on decking homify Modern study/office
homify

​Highgrove Cabin 40 mm timber 576cm x300 cm. constructed on decking

homify
homify
homify

10. Ultra dark wood makes for a sophisticated style of decking that's extremely hard to beat

Morphogenesis

House 2, New Delhi, India

Morphogenesis
Morphogenesis
Morphogenesis

11. Decking that integrates with your home is something really special, blurring the line between indoor and outdoor spaces

​The Sunshine Beach House, Shaun Lockyer Architects Shaun Lockyer Architects Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Shaun Lockyer Architects

​The Sunshine Beach House

Shaun Lockyer Architects
Shaun Lockyer Architects
Shaun Lockyer Architects

12. Skinny strip decking adds a Mediterranean feel to a garden, especially when contrasted with white walls

Terrazza del Notaio, studio architettura battistelli roccheggiani studio architettura battistelli roccheggiani Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
studio architettura battistelli roccheggiani

studio architettura battistelli roccheggiani
studio architettura battistelli roccheggiani
studio architettura battistelli roccheggiani

13. When it comes to modern decking ideas, white-washed decking is perfect for joining to an all-white exterior

The Cranford Refurb homify Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
homify

The Cranford Refurb

homify
homify
homify

14. With wood being so adaptable, decking will complement any other garden material, such as stone

Indoor-outdoor fluidity MyLandscapes Garden Design Modern garden indoor,outdoor,garden
MyLandscapes Garden Design

Indoor-outdoor fluidity

MyLandscapes Garden Design
MyLandscapes Garden Design
MyLandscapes Garden Design

15. A quick and easy way to add some height to your garden, a decked terrace is ideal for al fresco dining

Decking project Atkinsons Fencing Ltd Scandinavian style garden
Atkinsons Fencing Ltd

Decking project

Atkinsons Fencing Ltd
Atkinsons Fencing Ltd
Atkinsons Fencing Ltd

16. Decking can mimic interior design schemes to make your home and garden really cohesive

Rear extension and remodelling in Central Bristol Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects Modern living room
Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects

Rear extension and remodelling in Central Bristol

Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects
Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects
Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects

17. You don't have to opt for solid decking! Smaller patches look great when interspersed with stones

Communal Gardens, London, Bowles & Wyer Bowles & Wyer Modern garden
Bowles &amp; Wyer

Communal Gardens, London

Bowles & Wyer
Bowles &amp; Wyer
Bowles & Wyer

18. Placed next to wooden fencing panels, decking adds to a more organic feeling garden

Decking project Atkinsons Fencing Ltd Scandinavian style garage/shed
Atkinsons Fencing Ltd

Decking project

Atkinsons Fencing Ltd
Atkinsons Fencing Ltd
Atkinsons Fencing Ltd

19. When implemented correctly, your decking ideas can transform narrow spaces into beautifully curated, extra garden areas

homify Modern garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

Bonus tip 1

Sausalito Outlook, Feldman Architecture Feldman Architecture Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Feldman Architecture

Feldman Architecture
Feldman Architecture
Feldman Architecture

Take care not to overcrowd your outdoor deck – you want to focus on the essentials (seating, lighting, etc.) and then add a handful of accessories. Remember: even outdoor spaces can result in a cluttered look. 

Bonus tip 2

Contemporary Outdoor Garden Seating Area Kate Eyre Garden Design Modern garden Kate Eyre Garden Design, Kate Eyre, Balau, Decking, Outdoor Seating, Cedar Cladding, Lawn, Grass, Garden Design, Contemporary, Modern, Raised Bed, Porcelain, Patio, South Facing, Planting, Decking Design, Stepping Stones, Pathway, Garden Storage, Jasmin, Plants, Private, Garden Furniture,
Kate Eyre Garden Design

Contemporary Outdoor Garden Seating Area

Kate Eyre Garden Design
Kate Eyre Garden Design
Kate Eyre Garden Design

Getting crafty with shapes is what makes contemporary decking stand out from older designs. See how this outdoor deck shines with style via its circular designs coming through strongly in the furnishings, the boma-like / half-wall in the background, etc.

Speaking of outdoor style, let’s take stock of these 8 materials perfect for exterior façades


How would you design/decorate your dream deck?

