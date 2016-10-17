3 kitchen transformations that'll make yours seem easy!

If you've been delaying a kitchen revamp because you think it's going to be a lot of work and cost a huge amount of money, read on! We've found 3 fantastic transformations that prove you can make a big impact, while spending only a little of your hard-earned cash.

It's all about being clever with materials, colour choices and organisation so, if you're ready to get your kitchen planner hat on to design yourself a fantastic looking kitchen, then let's top up your creative tanks with a little extra inspiration.