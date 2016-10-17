3 kitchen transformations that'll make yours seem easy!

If you've been delaying a kitchen revamp because you think it's going to be a lot of work and cost a huge amount of money, read on! We've found 3 fantastic transformations that prove you can make a big impact, while spending only a little of your hard-earned cash.
It's all about being clever with materials, colour choices and organisation so, if you're ready to get your kitchen planner hat on to design yourself a fantastic looking kitchen, then let's top up your creative tanks with a little extra inspiration.
What we have here is an old-fashioned kitchen that's made the classic mistake of going way too hard with the wooden cabinets, while not having enough clutter storage in place. Oh, don't forget the tacky dining table.
The wall colour is a little insipid too, so how did the owners update this old hat kitchen?
What an enormous difference! Painting the cabinets white has totally changed the vibe of this room. So much so that it could easily adapt to a vibrant orange wall colour and some sharp accessories!
No longer cloying and overbearing, the cabinets now look fantastic and the addition of modern handles has finished the project off to perfection. The new table is the ideal extra touch, which solidifies the modernity of this space and we don't even remember what it used to look like.
Oooh, that's a lot of very dark wood, which even a neutral-coloured tiled splashback and some pretty wallpaper borders can't balance out.
The whole room really feels as though it's encroaching on you as you look at it, don't you think? A total product of it's time, we know this will have been the height of kitchen style at one point, but that's a long time ago!
We're starting to see a theme with these transformations. It looks to be all about minimising the impact of too much wood and adding chic new handles to everything. And, you know what? It's working like a charm!
Outdated wooden cabinets have again been painted white and given stainless steel, modern handles, but what we really like here is the brave choice to add in a little black. The new worktop and dark splashback beautifully highlight the fresh white cabinets and look how much bigger the room seems.
Technically, there isn't too much wrong with this kitchen, but it's all just a little pallid and… well… meh.
Add to that a flagrant disregard for keeping the counters clear and you have a recipe for a very bland and untidy kitchen, which hardly inspires the creation of gourmet meals or invites for fun dinner parties.
It just needs a little pizzazz!
This is exactly what we were hoping to see! Choosing to paint the larger sections in a beautiful plum has really livened this kitchen up and by finishing it all off with a darker worktop, it looks like a brand new installation.
There has been more of a focus on keeping it clutter free, meaning this kitchen even looks larger, as well as more stylish. What a lovely and easy home improvement!
