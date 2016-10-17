12 ways to decorate your walls with stone (so they look spectacular!)

Natural stone isn't just reserved for exteriors and gardens any more, as visionary interior designers have very much brought it inside the home as a stunning feature wall material.
If you haven't seen some of the inspiring ways that stone is being used to create texture and ambience in interior spaces, prepare to be blown away.
We're going to show you how it can be used to totally revamp any room in your home, from the bedroom through to a media room!
A hallway stone wall would be utterly amazing and really set the tone for the rest of your home design.
A natural carved stone niche in the wall is perfection. You can even use it as a toiletries shelf!
Make an amazing wall covering and are perfect as a modern kitchen splashback.
Amplifies the luxury of the functionality and adds such a different feel. We bet the acoustics are awesome!
Look amazing in otherwise contemporary homes, especially when left a little imperfect.
Large chunks of dark stone make white bathroom suite items sparkle.
When you fill them with stone cladding. Transitional spaces become eye-catching features!
The organic feel of exposed stone structural walls lend themselves to calm, romantic bedrooms. Especially if you finish them with a simple lick of white paint.
But such a great way to separate your home from everyone else's!
Especially in a modern home, like this incredible hallway.
Extending a stone wall into your hallway is a fabulous option.
So a patchwork wall in your dining room is no problem, if that's what you fancy!
