12 ways to decorate your walls with stone (so they look spectacular!)

press profile homify press profile homify
homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Natural stone isn't just reserved for exteriors and gardens any more, as visionary interior designers have very much brought it inside the home as a stunning feature wall material. 

If you haven't seen some of the inspiring ways that stone is being used to create texture and ambience in interior spaces, prepare to be blown away. 

We're going to show you how it can be used to totally revamp any room in your home, from the bedroom through to a media room!

1. As the first thing you see

Entrance Hall Inside Out Interiors Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Inside Out Interiors

Entrance Hall

Inside Out Interiors
Inside Out Interiors
Inside Out Interiors

A hallway stone wall would be utterly amazing and really set the tone for the rest of your home design.

2. To add some texture to a bathroom

Casa AG, GRUPO ESGO GRUPO ESGO Modern bathroom
GRUPO ESGO
GRUPO ESGO

GRUPO ESGO
GRUPO ESGO
GRUPO ESGO

A natural carved stone niche in the wall is perfection. You can even use it as a toiletries shelf!

3. Large stone tiles

Casa AG, GRUPO ESGO GRUPO ESGO Modern media room
GRUPO ESGO
GRUPO ESGO

GRUPO ESGO
GRUPO ESGO
GRUPO ESGO

Make an amazing wall covering and are perfect as a modern kitchen splashback.

4. Neutral stone in a media room

Casa Cuernavaca, kababie arquitectos kababie arquitectos Eclectic style living room
kababie arquitectos
kababie arquitectos

kababie arquitectos
kababie arquitectos
kababie arquitectos

Amplifies the luxury of the functionality and adds such a different feel. We bet the acoustics are awesome!

5. Rustic stone corridors

PUERTAS DE MADERA DE LENGA, Ignisterra S.A. Ignisterra S.A. Modern windows & doors Wood Brown
Ignisterra S.A.
Ignisterra S.A.

Ignisterra S.A.
Ignisterra S.A.
Ignisterra S.A.

Look amazing in otherwise contemporary homes, especially when left a little imperfect.

6. Talk about a feature wall like no other!

Remodelación Casa BR, Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Modern bathroom
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto

Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto

Large chunks of dark stone make white bathroom suite items sparkle.

7. Even dividing walls can be something special

PUERTAS DE DUELAS, Ignisterra S.A. Ignisterra S.A. Rustic style windows & doors Wood Brown
Ignisterra S.A.
Ignisterra S.A.

Ignisterra S.A.
Ignisterra S.A.
Ignisterra S.A.

When you fill them with stone cladding. Transitional spaces become eye-catching features!

8. Bedroom romance

Appartamento in montagna, Architetto Luigia Pace Architetto Luigia Pace Rustic style bedroom Wood Wood effect
Architetto Luigia Pace
Architetto Luigia Pace

Architetto Luigia Pace
Architetto Luigia Pace
Architetto Luigia Pace

The organic feel of exposed stone structural walls lend themselves to calm, romantic bedrooms. Especially if you finish them with a simple lick of white paint.

9. Creating walls like this is an artisan endeavour

MOLDURAS EN MADERA DE LENGA, Ignisterra S.A. Ignisterra S.A. Modern windows & doors Wood Brown
Ignisterra S.A.
Ignisterra S.A.

Ignisterra S.A.
Ignisterra S.A.
Ignisterra S.A.

But such a great way to separate your home from everyone else's!

10. Natural slate is the perfect partner for rich warm wood

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Especially in a modern home, like this incredible hallway.

11. To perfectly meld you interior and exterior spaces

Let The Light In, Spiro Couyadis Architects Spiro Couyadis Architects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Spiro Couyadis Architects
Spiro Couyadis Architects

Spiro Couyadis Architects
Spiro Couyadis Architects
Spiro Couyadis Architects

Extending a stone wall into your hallway is a fabulous option.

12. Stone can be adapted to be as funky as you are

Majestic Contemporary | BUNGALOW , Design Spirits Design Spirits Minimalist balcony, veranda & terrace
Design Spirits
Design Spirits

Design Spirits
Design Spirits
Design Spirits

So a patchwork wall in your dining room is no problem, if that's what you fancy!

For extra interior design inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 14 Modern (And Easy) Bedroom Wall Decorating Ideas.

3 kitchen transformations that'll make yours seem easy!
Are you tempted to adorn your walls with stone?

