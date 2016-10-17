Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

17 lazy ways to make your bed the cosiest place on earth

press profile homify press profile homify
Private Interior Design Project - Vilamoura, Simple Taste Interiors Simple Taste Interiors BedroomBeds & headboards
Loading admin actions …

We're not sad about waving goodbye to summer as it means we get to enjoy lazy autumn weekends, all snuggled up in our wonderful beds. But how can we make them just that bit more cosy? 

Naturally, the summer duvet will be replaced with something more substantial and the electric blanket might even go back on, but there must be lots of other things that we can do to really make our bedroom the cosiest place on earth, right? 

Well, there are! We took a look at what interior designers and home furnishing experts have been doing to make clients' beds that bit more snuggly and comfortable and we've pulled together a lovely list of suggestions for you. 

We're feeling snug as bugs in rugs right now, so why not come and join us?

1. Get in touch with your feminine side and embrace some pastel bedding

Private Interior Design Project - Vilamoura, Simple Taste Interiors Simple Taste Interiors BedroomBeds & headboards
Simple Taste Interiors

Private Interior Design Project—Vilamoura

Simple Taste Interiors
Simple Taste Interiors
Simple Taste Interiors

2. A mattress topper will make even the comfiest of mattresses feel extra luxurious

Lily Pond homify Scandinavian style walls & floors
homify

Lily Pond

homify
homify
homify

3. Flannel sheets are heaven to slip into on a cold day and are so soft on your skin

Basement Bedroom Gullaksen Architects Scandinavian style bedroom
Gullaksen Architects

Basement Bedroom

Gullaksen Architects
Gullaksen Architects
Gullaksen Architects

4. Pick a pillow that's perfect for you and get your partner one especially for them. Really invest as they can last years

Skyfall Bedroom Architectural Interiors + Superyacht Photographer Scandinavian style bedroom
Architectural Interiors + Superyacht Photographer

Skyfall Bedroom

Architectural Interiors + Superyacht Photographer
Architectural Interiors + Superyacht Photographer
Architectural Interiors + Superyacht Photographer

5. A fabric headboard will prevent you ever having to be in contact with hard or cold materials

Master bedroom Loft Kolasinski Scandinavian style bedroom Flax/Linen Grey
Loft Kolasinski

Master bedroom

Loft Kolasinski
Loft Kolasinski
Loft Kolasinski

6. Add a valance sheet to your bed for extra gorgeousness

PG Residence, deDraft Ltd deDraft Ltd Scandinavian style bedroom
deDraft Ltd

PG Residence

deDraft Ltd
deDraft Ltd
deDraft Ltd

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. A heavy down duvet will cocoon you but, if you're vegetarian or vegan and don't like the idea of down, there are lots of amazing synthetic substitutes

Family Home, Ruth Noble Interiors Ruth Noble Interiors Scandinavian style bedroom
Ruth Noble Interiors

Family Home

Ruth Noble Interiors
Ruth Noble Interiors
Ruth Noble Interiors

8. Add a soft throw blanket to the bottom of the bed to keep your toes extra toasty

Sentosa Beach House, Design Intervention Design Intervention Scandinavian style bedroom Grey
Design Intervention

Sentosa Beach House

Design Intervention
Design Intervention
Design Intervention

9. Don't be afraid to add a whole host of soft throw pillows. We like faux fur ones for a little extra luxury!

Scandinavian Bedroom Pixers Scandinavian style bedroom Multicolored deer,wall mural,wallpaper,scandinvian,,wall mural,wallpaper,scandinvian,'
Pixers

Scandinavian Bedroom

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

10. Add a rug under your bed so when you do have to get out, you're met with warm softness and not a cold floor!

Country House in Tomsk, EVGENY BELYAEV DESIGN EVGENY BELYAEV DESIGN Scandinavian style bedroom
EVGENY BELYAEV DESIGN

Country House in Tomsk

EVGENY BELYAEV DESIGN
EVGENY BELYAEV DESIGN
EVGENY BELYAEV DESIGN

11. Focused lighting with keep the real world at bay and create a cosy reading vibe

Country House in Tomsk, EVGENY BELYAEV DESIGN EVGENY BELYAEV DESIGN Scandinavian style bedroom
EVGENY BELYAEV DESIGN

Country House in Tomsk

EVGENY BELYAEV DESIGN
EVGENY BELYAEV DESIGN
EVGENY BELYAEV DESIGN

12. Don't make your bed if you don't want to. It's yours, so if you've gotten the sheets just right, leave them that way!

Rime Pixers Scandinavian style bedroom Multicolored wall mural,wallpaper,frost,rime,winter
Pixers

Rime

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

13. Experiment with dark fitted sheets as they naturally seem more cosy

Contemporary Interior for an apartment, Sofia Inspiria Interiors Scandinavian style bedroom scandinavian bedroom,walk-in closet,bedroom lounge,cozy bedroom,contemporary bedroom,neutral colors,taupe colors,modern bedroom,reading corner,integrated tv wall,container house
Inspiria Interiors

Contemporary Interior for an apartment, Sofia

Inspiria Interiors
Inspiria Interiors
Inspiria Interiors

14. A gauze bed canopy is not only romantic, it creates a cosy, contained feeling

Sentosa Beach House, Design Intervention Design Intervention Scandinavian style bedroom White
Design Intervention

Sentosa Beach House

Design Intervention
Design Intervention
Design Intervention

15. Natural materials, such as wool and cotton, will always feel more cosy than synthetic ones

Seven, Lith Lith Lundin Lith Lith Lundin Scandinavian style bedroom
Lith Lith Lundin

Seven

Lith Lith Lundin
Lith Lith Lundin
Lith Lith Lundin

16. Play with textures, such as quilted fabrics and bouclé, which feel super snuggly

Templewood Avenue, NW3, XUL Architecture XUL Architecture Scandinavian style bedroom
XUL Architecture

Templewood Avenue, NW3

XUL Architecture
XUL Architecture
XUL Architecture

17. Position your bed so you can see out of the window. By doing this you can feel like you engaged with the outside world while staying wrapped up in bed!

Des Ewing Residential Architects Des Ewing Residential Architects Modern style bedroom
Des Ewing Residential Architects

Des Ewing Residential Architects

Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects

For more gorgeous bedroom inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 14 Modern (And Easy) Bedroom Wall Decorating Ideas.

A Low-Cost Timber Home You'll Adore
Are you yearning to create a cosy bed now?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks