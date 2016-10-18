Garden Laughing Stock Laughs Last

Garden space in London is pretty hard to come by so most people (when they have some) seek to make the most of it. That wasn't so much the case here, as the former owners had simply left their lovely, private outdoor area to get overgrown. Worse still, it was never anything special to start with!
Thankfully, alongside a dramatic renovation of the property itself, a landscaping team was charged with totally overhauling the garden and what a difference it made.
We know you're going to love the finished result, so let's take a look…
Mouldy decking, out of control weeds, dirty paving slabs and a dilapidated shed don't exactly combine to create a dream garden.
What an absolute shambles this is, which is such a shame as it looks as though it would get a decent amount of sun.
We thought that if we looked from an alternative angle the garden might look a little less tragic, but we were wrong. This down-and-out space really unfortunately doesn't have a good side.
What a waste of a great plot!
Oh dear! Even where the decking meets the house looks depressing. We had thought you'd want to dive into the house to get away from the awful garden, but this doorway hardly looks like a portal to luxury living.
We honestly don't think we have anything positive to say.
Ahhh, well this is much more like it! A picture perfect lawn is the focal point, as the gorgeous green lifts the entire garden no end.
With pretty trellis also in place , as well as lovely borders and a super patio, this is somewhere you can imagine whiling away a long weekend.
With a little potting station at the edge of the patio, this house has clearly been bought by someone who loves gardening and don't you think the effort shows?
The patio is a triumph, making the area so usable, but it's the easy symmetry of the borders and that pastel garden fencing that highlights the love that's gone into this space.
Wow! Not that you'd want to go inside now but, if you did, at least you have a beautiful entrance.
The perfect modernisation of the rear façade has wonderfully finished the garden makeover off, setting the tone for the rest of the property. Clean, unfussy and modern, we know this garden must be the envy of the street!
Fore more brilliant garden transformations, take a look at this Ideabook: Before and After: Inspiring Garden Makeovers.