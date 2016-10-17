A Low-Cost Timber Home You'll Adore

Comfortable, functional and practical: the latest project from Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri is an example of craftsmanship at its very best. The expert carpenters continue their intriguing narrative in the practice’s growing catalogue of domestic architecture, with their newest addition bound to please lovers of timber houses.
In their newest iteration, this cabin inspired home design has a traditional feel with its classic character. As expected, timber has been used extensively throughout the build, with each of the rooms showcasing the possibilities of this diverse and beautiful material.
Let's begin exploring…
In its simplest form, the plan comprises a single-storey building with a mezzanine level and two eternal terraces. The former can be seen from our perspective from the garden.
Talk about cute! The terraces are enclosed by white picket fence style borders while shade is offered by the pitched building volume, which extends outwards. The terrace on the northern side of the building is a paved plateau dedicated to providing views of the neighbourhood.
The defining architectural expression takes place at the front of the wooden home where the two sections of the roof meet. Since each side of the roof share different angles, the main building volume has a unique shape from the street.
A solid concrete base settles the house into the earth, while the all-timber frame expresses a unique lightness. Horizontal hardwood timber boards are stained lightly, allowing the building volume to settle naturally into its position.
In the kitchen, bespoke cabinets are fashioned in timber and metal, while stone top benches are angled to provide plenty of necessary prep space. As if it was planned from the beginning, a window is positioned in front of where one would stand when doing the dishes.
And it is above the kitchen that one can find the small but perfectly formed mezzanine level. This mezzanine is used for all sorts of things and is loved mostly by the children of the household.
Incoming natural light brightens every nook and cranny of this living room, with the polished surfaces working as a means of light dispersion.
The centrepiece of this family setting is the fireplace, which catches the eye due to its grand nature. Tactically, the sofa has been positioned in line with the flames of the fireplace, ensuring those snuggling benefit most from the warmth on offer.
The decoration is kept nice and simple since the owner intended for the focus to be upon the raw materials and interior architecture.
Captured in this photo is the rawness of his home's interiors, where timber is the dominant design aspect. Even if the rooms of this home are small, the sense of space is enhanced thanks to the prominence of the chosen timber.
The wood used for both the interior and exterior is a specific type manufactured to offer strong resistance to the elements and is designed to last.
Our concluding photo of this home brings us into the main bathroom where wood makes a dramatic impact.
Usually timber is consider a big
no no when it comes to the bathroom scheme. However, the chosen timber type is one that is extremely resistant to moisture.
