A Low-Cost Timber Home You'll Adore

Comfortable, functional and practical: the latest project from Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri is an example of craftsmanship at its very best. The expert carpenters continue their intriguing narrative in the practice’s growing catalogue of domestic architecture, with their newest addition bound to please lovers of timber houses.

In their newest iteration, this cabin inspired home design has a traditional feel with its classic character. As expected, timber has been used extensively throughout the build, with each of the rooms showcasing the possibilities of this diverse and beautiful material.

Let's begin exploring…