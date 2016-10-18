22 Clever Tips to Increase Your Home's Value

Whether you're planning to sell your home now or in the future, there are a few things that you could be doing to make sure it reaches its maximum value.

You don't want to feel short-changed, especially if you could have prevented yourself from losing out on thousands of pounds, so grab a cuppa and enjoy our tips for ensuring your home's value.

From keeping your living room clear to simple bathroom design updates, we've got all the inside knowledge you need to make the most of your home. Make sure you take it all in before you call the estate agents!