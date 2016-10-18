Your browser is out-of-date.

22 Clever Tips to Increase Your Home's Value

Zinc Extension, Urban Creatures : Architects Urban Creatures : Architects Modern houses
Whether you're planning to sell your home now or in the future, there are a few things that you could be doing to make sure it reaches its maximum value. 

You don't want to feel short-changed, especially if you could have prevented yourself from losing out on thousands of pounds, so grab a cuppa and enjoy our tips for ensuring your home's value. 

From keeping your living room clear to simple bathroom design updates, we've got all the inside knowledge you need to make the most of your home. Make sure you take it all in before you call the estate agents!

1. Add an extension to increase value while not blowing your own budget

Zinc Extension, Urban Creatures : Architects Urban Creatures : Architects Modern houses
Urban Creatures : Architects

Zinc Extension

2. Invite a professional round to assess your home and tell you want you need to do. An estate agent will gladly give you pointers

Laurelhurst Carriage House, PATH Architecture PATH Architecture Modern houses
PATH Architecture

Laurelhurst Carriage House

3. Paint, paint and paint some more! Perfect the finish of you walls and your home will look tip top

Family Living homify Modern living room
homify

Family Living

4. Read magazines to get some funky and unusual inspiration

三層回遊の家, 株式会社エキップ 株式会社エキップ Scandinavian style living room Wood Wood effect
株式会社エキップ

5. Cut your energy costs by swapping out bulbs and reducing shower times. An economical house is an attractive prospect

homify Industrial style living room
homify

6. Plant trees in your garden. This is great if you have a long-term plan to sell

Shady family garden, Louise Yates Garden Design Louise Yates Garden Design Modern garden
Louise Yates Garden Design

Shady family garden

7. Instigate a low-maintenance garden that is easy to keep on top of

Terrace with furniture Gardenplan Design Modern garden
Gardenplan Design

Terrace with furniture

8. Improve the air quality in your home, either with ventilation, air conditioning or ceiling fans

Living Room | Punggol Field Honeywerkz Minimalist living room
Honeywerkz

Living Room | Punggol Field

9. Remove all the artex in your home. Nothing dates and devalues a home quite like it

Apartment v01, dontDIY dontDIY Modern style bedroom
dontDIY

Apartment v01

10. Take the time to nourish and nurture the lawn. A healthy lawn is an enticing one

The Edge, Boutique Modern Ltd Boutique Modern Ltd Modern houses
Boutique Modern Ltd

The Edge

11. Don't forget to keep everywhere as clean as possible. It really does help!

Timeless Greys Rencraft Classic style kitchen Wood Grey
Rencraft

Timeless Greys

12. Update the bathroom. Even if you just replace suite items and hardware, it will make a big impact on your home's value

Country House, Hampshire, Helen Green Design Helen Green Design Country style bathroom
Helen Green Design

Country House, Hampshire

13. Take the time to have a thorough declutter. Nobody wants a house that looks as though it will always be someone else's

Casa Xixim, Specht Architects Specht Architects Tropical style living room
Specht Architects

Casa Xixim

14. As well as the bathroom, update your kitchen and stick to a classic, neutral style of cabinet

Light Filled Traditional Kitchen Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry Classic style kitchen Wood Blue
Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens &amp; Cabinetry

Light Filled Traditional Kitchen

15. Replace worn carpets or rugs with new ones or obviously antique ones

River Ranch Residence Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects Country style living room
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects

River Ranch Residence

16. Stay on top of appliance repairs so that a new owner won't have to replace anything

concrete worktops homify Minimalist kitchen london,extension,architecture,glass,kitchen,concrete
homify

concrete worktops

17. Restore original floors, if they're in decent condition and won't require much more than sanding and varnishing

Richmond Full House Refurbishment, A1 Lofts and Extensions A1 Lofts and Extensions Minimalist living room
A1 Lofts and Extensions

Richmond Full House Refurbishment

18. Keep floors clear to make rooms look and feel much larger

Redcliffe Gardens, Ardesia Design Ardesia Design Classic style living room
Ardesia Design

Redcliffe Gardens

19. Ensure everywhere smells good, with flower and diffusers, or simply open windows

Kitchen, dining room and folding doors opening to garden Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry Modern kitchen Wood White
Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens &amp; Cabinetry

Kitchen, dining room and folding doors opening to garden

20. If you can spare the money, open up dead space by adding a loft conversion. They draw more value than they cost

Clarendon Works, Notting Hill, London, Moreno Masey Moreno Masey Modern style bedroom
Moreno Masey

Clarendon Works, Notting Hill, London

21. Remove all limescale and water marks from bathroom items so they look new

Chiswick, Hounslow W4, London | House extension GOAStudio | London residential architecture Modern bathroom
GOAStudio | London residential architecture

Chiswick, Hounslow W4, London | House extension

22. First impressions count for everything, so make sure your driveway is free of cracks or potholes

Ince Road, Burwood Park, Concept Eight Architects Concept Eight Architects Modern garage/shed
Concept Eight Architects

Ince Road, Burwood Park

For more brilliant home inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 10 Must-Read Tips For Selling A House.

Got any other good tips to share with us?

