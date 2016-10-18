Your browser is out-of-date.

16 simple ways wood can make your garden better

press profile homify press profile homify
SIWA Sichtschutz-System, Collection Hutter AG Collection Hutter AG Modern garden
Using wood in your garden is a natural choice, but do you know how you can do so without it looking too trite or pointless? 

You don't want to simply fill your space with unnecessary additions, so we looked at how landscape architects use wood to great effect, in order to give you the inside scoop.

If you've been wanting to revamp your garden, take a look at these amazing ideas and see if any take your fancy!

1. Instead of concrete steps, add wooden ones to your garden for better underfoot grip and a softer aesthetic

Small garden extension homify Modern garden
homify

Small garden extension

homify
homify
homify

2. If you have an outdoor cooking area, don't forget to stack up a decent amount of fuel! It doesn't hurt that it looks great

Outdoor Kitchens and BBQ Areas, Design Outdoors Limited Design Outdoors Limited Mediterranean style garden
Design Outdoors Limited

Outdoor Kitchens and BBQ Areas

Design Outdoors Limited
Design Outdoors Limited
Design Outdoors Limited

3. Wooden fencing offers all the privacy you need but keeps the look and vibe of your garden nice and organic

SIWA Sichtschutz-System, Collection Hutter AG Collection Hutter AG Modern garden
Collection Hutter AG

Collection Hutter AG
Collection Hutter AG
Collection Hutter AG

4. Being so adaptable, wood can be used to make amazing and unique displays

Möbel & Accessoires, rote_libelle rote_libelle Modern garden
rote_libelle

Möbel & Accessoires

rote_libelle
rote_libelle
rote_libelle

5. No longer unimaginative or unattractive, sheds can be a super cute way to add some wood to your space. Not to mention much needed extra storage!

The Gothic Shed , The Posh Shed Company The Posh Shed Company Classic style garden
The Posh Shed Company

The Gothic Shed

The Posh Shed Company
The Posh Shed Company
The Posh Shed Company

6. Perfect for climbers or just some extra glamour, a wooden pergola is easy to install and really styles up a garden

Modern Garden with a rustic twist Yorkshire Gardens Modern garden pergola
Yorkshire Gardens

Modern Garden with a rustic twist

Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens

7. Have a beautiful pond? Then we know you'll love the idea of a wooden bridge that goes over it

Koiteich in Marburg, Kirchner Garten & Teich GmbH Kirchner Garten & Teich GmbH Modern garden
Kirchner Garten &amp; Teich GmbH

Kirchner Garten & Teich GmbH
Kirchner Garten &amp; Teich GmbH
Kirchner Garten & Teich GmbH

8. If you have a terrace that you love to make the most of, a wooden rain cover is a fantastic idea

The Garden of Ancient Fruits , A3PAESAGGIO A3PAESAGGIO Mediterranean style garden
A3PAESAGGIO

A3PAESAGGIO
A3PAESAGGIO
A3PAESAGGIO

9. Railway sleepers make gorgeous border edges in a well-tended garden and can be picked up cheaply

PISCINAS ECOLÓGICAS. NATURAL POOLS, VIVSA. VIVIENDA SANA VIVSA. VIVIENDA SANA Mediterranean style garden
VIVSA. VIVIENDA SANA

VIVSA. VIVIENDA SANA
VIVSA. VIVIENDA SANA
VIVSA. VIVIENDA SANA

10. When plants aren't necessarily your thing, a wooden feature wall can be a fantastic addition to an outdoor space

homify Modern garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

11. We love the idea of pond gazing, so a small but sturdy wooden viewing platform looks ideal

PISCINAS ECOLÓGICAS. NATURAL POOLS, VIVSA. VIVIENDA SANA VIVSA. VIVIENDA SANA Mediterranean style pool
VIVSA. VIVIENDA SANA

VIVSA. VIVIENDA SANA
VIVSA. VIVIENDA SANA
VIVSA. VIVIENDA SANA

12. Raised beds can be made quickly and cheaply from timber or even decking off cuts!

raised timber planters SD GARDEN DESIGNS GardenPlants & flowers
SD GARDEN DESIGNS

raised timber planters

SD GARDEN DESIGNS
SD GARDEN DESIGNS
SD GARDEN DESIGNS

13. If you like wood in its more natural form, how about a bit of driftwood seating?

Driftwood Garden Bench Julia's Driftwood GardenFurniture
Julia&#39;s Driftwood

Driftwood Garden Bench

Julia's Driftwood
Julia&#39;s Driftwood
Julia's Driftwood

14. Wood is the perfect material for breaking up huge expanses of green and adds contemporary chic to a modern courtyard

Private Courtyard, London, Living Wall Biotecture GardenPlants & flowers
Biotecture

Private Courtyard, London, Living Wall

Biotecture
Biotecture
Biotecture

15. Adorable little summerhouses are a wonderful way to get the most from your garden, whatever the weather

The Balmoral Summerhouse homify Classic style garden Wood Wood effect summerhouse,luxury,quality,garden,relaxing,entertain,british
homify

The Balmoral Summerhouse

homify
homify
homify

16. A tried and tested way to use wood in your garden, decking looks beautiful, neatens everything up and offers you a solid platform to socialise on!

Courtyard House - East Dulwich, Designcubed Designcubed Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Designcubed

Courtyard House — East Dulwich

Designcubed
Designcubed
Designcubed

If you can't get enough garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 19 Delightful Decking Ideas (To Improve Any Size Garden).

How will you introduce more wood into your garden?

