18 sneaky ways to not waste an inch in your small home

Loft Conversion in Highgate, GK Architects Ltd GK Architects Ltd Nursery/kid's roomAccessories & decoration
If you have a small home, getting as much bang for your buck becomes a real priority. This is why we've carefully studied small home design projects, to identify what interior designers have done in order to free up as much space as possible. 

The best news is that we're going to share all of our findings with you! Read on if you having a little living room or a bijou boudoir, as we have some fantastic tips for getting more out of them…

1. Embrace a beige colour scheme to keep your space feeling light, big and airy

ASILE POPINCOURT 75011 PARIS , cristina velani cristina velani Modern dining room
2. Use mirrors to create a feeling of increased space

Mirror Madame Ant Minimalist walls & floors
3. Don't use heavy drapes as they'll keep the light out. Opt for blinds instead, which will make the room feel far larger

Cafe Style Shutters for Bay Windows homify Windows & doorsBlinds & shutters
4. Get storage savvy and look for solutions that won't swallow up too much room

Office Storage West London Carpentry & Decoration Office spaces & stores
5. Make more of a feature of the height of your home with painted beams or a feature ceiling

A cottage of two halves, Forest Eyes Photography Forest Eyes Photography Country style bedroom
6. Floor-to-ceiling shelves won't stick out into the room, but will offer all the storage you could need and prevent clutter

Storage homify Modern living room
Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Repurpose any outdoor space as an extra room. A terrace is a great dining room, or bar!

Coeur D'Alene Residence, Uptic Studios Uptic Studios Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
8. Embrace open plan living and remove any walls you can. The space will feel much bigger

Open Plan Lounge Collective Works Modern living room
9. Don't neglect all that precious under-stairs storage potential!

Stairs shelving, Amelung - Craft and Design Amelung - Craft and Design Modern living room
10. Add a mezzanine floor if that's an option. What a way to get an extra bedroom!

Minimalistic Interior spaces ---Living room interiors Preetham Interior Designer Minimalist living room
11. Replace solid walls with glazed panels to keep the light flowing and the space feeling bigger

Villa Clamart, Mesdemoiselles Design Mesdemoiselles Design Industrial style bedroom
12. Sliding doors are a great alternative to solid walls and offer a more flowing layout

CIRCUS STREET, GREENWICH E2 Architecture + Interiors Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
13. Curtains are another fantastic alternative to solid room divides. Perfect for when you need a functionality split but don't want an opaque blockade

Design Schiebegardinen | Schiebevorhänge | textile Raumtrenner, Bilderwelten Bilderwelten Windows & doorsCurtains & drapes
14. Open fronted shelves offer a more relaxed and approachable storage solution in a small kitchen

Modern Kitchen Casa Più Arredamenti modern kitchen
15. Wherever possible, make natural light a real feature in your home as it simply expands the space before your eyes

Loft GK Architects Ltd Nursery/kid's roomAccessories & decoration
16. Room divides can be multifunctional. This screen/bookcase is perfect for a smaller property as you get storage without sacrificing any extra room

Sala azul, Andreia Louraço - Designer de Interiores (Email: atelier.andreialouraco@gmail.com) Andreia Louraço - Designer de Interiores (Email: atelier.andreialouraco@gmail.com) Modern living room Wood White
17. Low furniture is great for small homes as you can trick the eye into being focused on the height of a room instead of the small square meterage

sofas ardi, mobles konik mobles konik
18. Get clever with your necessary furniture. Beds with integrated storage are sneaky, subtle and perfect for homes that are short on space

'Adam' wooden bed with storage by Mobilstella homify BedroomBeds & headboards Wood Multicolored
For more small home inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Achieving BIG Style In Your Small Home.

London family home design - magical interior solutions
Which of these ideas could help you make more of your home?

