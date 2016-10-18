Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

15 perfect planters for small gardens

press profile homify press profile homify
Brudenell Avenue, Canford Cliffs, Poole, David James Architects & Partners Ltd David James Architects & Partners Ltd Modern garden
Loading admin actions …

Having a small garden shouldn't mean you have to go without beautiful, eye-catching planters and now, it doesn't! We've scoured our archives to look for some of the most brilliant and stunning planter designs used by landscape architects in small gardens and think we've found some absolute corkers

If you've been trying to decide on a style to use in your gardening plans, have a look at our top choices, as we're willing to bet there's something for everyone and every garden.

1. Built in planters that match the wall colour are super stealthy and just melt into the background

Brudenell Avenue, Canford Cliffs, Poole, David James Architects & Partners Ltd David James Architects & Partners Ltd Modern garden
David James Architects &amp; Partners Ltd

Brudenell Avenue, Canford Cliffs, Poole

David James Architects & Partners Ltd
David James Architects &amp; Partners Ltd
David James Architects & Partners Ltd

2. Sunken beds look amazing in a small garden and are so neat when finished with pebbles

Jardin de la Luz, Beatrice Perlac - Adarve Jardines Beatrice Perlac - Adarve Jardines Modern garden
Beatrice Perlac—Adarve Jardines

Beatrice Perlac - Adarve Jardines
Beatrice Perlac—Adarve Jardines
Beatrice Perlac - Adarve Jardines

3. Wooden planters have such an organic look and feel that they're perfect for a small garden, where they shouldn't be the centre of attention

Aravaca, avidra avidra Modern garden
avidra

avidra
avidra
avidra

4. If you've managed to get a little pool into your garden, how about adding sunken planters around the edge?

Aravaca, avidra avidra Modern garden
avidra

avidra
avidra
avidra

5. Planters built into existing seating are ideal as they take up no extra room

Pimlico - Terraza, JoanMa Roig / Paisatgista JoanMa Roig / Paisatgista Modern garden
JoanMa Roig / Paisatgista

JoanMa Roig / Paisatgista
JoanMa Roig / Paisatgista
JoanMa Roig / Paisatgista

6. Moveable pots make small garden design a breeze. Talk about perfect planters!

Barcelona-Meridiana, Simbiosi Estudi Simbiosi Estudi Modern garden
Simbiosi Estudi

Simbiosi Estudi
Simbiosi Estudi
Simbiosi Estudi

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Isn't this nifty? Fencing with integral planters is such a great idea for small gardens

Jardines, a.s.paisajimo a.s.paisajimo Mediterranean style garden
a.s.paisajimo

a.s.paisajimo
a.s.paisajimo
a.s.paisajimo

8. Planters that can double up as benches look great and have added functionality

PISO SANTPERE47, Miel Arquitectos Miel Arquitectos Modern garden
Miel Arquitectos

Miel Arquitectos
Miel Arquitectos
Miel Arquitectos

9. You can make a garden look bigger with the right planters! Bespoke square ones that are interspersed with seating are just the ticket

Terraza en el "eixample", Mariona Soler Mariona Soler Garden
Mariona Soler

Mariona Soler
Mariona Soler
Mariona Soler

10. Installing planters at the side of garden steps makes good use of an awkward terrain and creates an extra segment of garden

Garden in Madrid, Planta Paisajistas Planta Paisajistas Modern garden
Planta Paisajistas

Garden in Madrid

Planta Paisajistas
Planta Paisajistas
Planta Paisajistas

11. Planters set down into the top of a garden wall are such a space-savvy idea in a small space!

CHILL OUT en Elvas (Portugal), Ángel Méndez, Arquitectura y Paisajismo Ángel Méndez, Arquitectura y Paisajismo Minimalist balcony, veranda & terrace
Ángel Méndez, Arquitectura y Paisajismo

Ángel Méndez, Arquitectura y Paisajismo
Ángel Méndez, Arquitectura y Paisajismo
Ángel Méndez, Arquitectura y Paisajismo

12. Are these wall-to-wall planters or a safety barrier? We think they're both! What a great way to double up functionality

CASA LL, Manuel Ocaña Architecture and Thought Production Office Manuel Ocaña Architecture and Thought Production Office Scandinavian style balcony, veranda & terrace
Manuel Ocaña Architecture and Thought Production Office

Manuel Ocaña Architecture and Thought Production Office
Manuel Ocaña Architecture and Thought Production Office
Manuel Ocaña Architecture and Thought Production Office

13. Butting planters up to the façade of your home will make them almost disappear and hardly require any garden sacrifice

Landscape Ansari Architects Modern garden
Ansari Architects

Landscape

Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects

14. Garden edges are the ideal location for planters, regardless of the size of your space. You can make them ultra-narrow if you want

homify Classic style garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

15. Integrated planters that sit in your terrace are easy to install, look great and can be as big or small as you want. Perfect for tiny gardens!

garden M, 山越健造デザインスタジオ Kenzo Yamakoshi Design Studio 山越健造デザインスタジオ Kenzo Yamakoshi Design Studio Modern garden
山越健造デザインスタジオ　Kenzo Yamakoshi Design Studio

山越健造デザインスタジオ　Kenzo Yamakoshi Design Studio
山越健造デザインスタジオ　Kenzo Yamakoshi Design Studio
山越健造デザインスタジオ　Kenzo Yamakoshi Design Studio

For more garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 16 Sizzling Outdoor Fireplaces (For Better Garden Parties).

18 sneaky ways to not waste an inch in your small home
Which of these styles would work for your garden?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks