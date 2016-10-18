15 perfect planters for small gardens

Having a small garden shouldn't mean you have to go without beautiful, eye-catching planters and now, it doesn't! We've scoured our archives to look for some of the most brilliant and stunning planter designs used by landscape architects in small gardens and think we've found some absolute corkers

If you've been trying to decide on a style to use in your gardening plans, have a look at our top choices, as we're willing to bet there's something for everyone and every garden.